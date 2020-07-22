Man charged after Caras Park stabbing

A 23-year-old man is jailed on $100,000 after a stabbing at Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Monday.
Marcus Anthony-Kavaleir Mclemore was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday with felony assault with a weapon, which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.
Officers were called down to the riverfront park Monday for a report of a man who had been stabbed. The victim told officers he had been walking on the path when he was jumped, hit in the face and then stabbed. One of the people who approached him asked his name and then punched him in the face after he gave his name, he told police. When he tried to get up, one of them tried stabbing him in the stomach but the knife caught his arm when he reached out to defend the strike, according to charging documents.
Meanwhile, officers had stopped a van attempting to leave the park not long after they were called to the area. One of the men, later identified as Mclemore, who exited the van had an empty knife sheath on his belt, according to court filings. An officer reported Mclemore as saying something to the effect of "I may have gotten violent, but he didn't want to get violent, but he was a rapist," after Mclemore exited the van, according to court filings.
The stabbing victim told officers he had been accused of molesting his half-sister and one of them men "had put a hit out" on the man who was stabbed. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery for a deep laceration to his lower arm, according to court records.
Mclemore spoke with police after he was advised of his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit, and said again he had "attacked a rapist." He made several different statements about having the knife and getting into an altercation with the other man, according to charging documents. He also said if police found a knife with blood on it "I guess I did it," according to documents.
Officers found a knife matching the description by witnesses, charging documents state.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.