Man charged after Caras Park stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man is jailed on $100,000 after a stabbing at Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Monday.

Marcus Anthony-Kavaleir Mclemore was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday with felony assault with a weapon, which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Officers were called down to the riverfront park Monday for a report of a man who had been stabbed. The victim told officers he had been walking on the path when he was jumped, hit in the face and then stabbed. One of the people who approached him asked his name and then punched him in the face after he gave his name, he told police. When he tried to get up, one of them tried stabbing him in the stomach but the knife caught his arm when he reached out to defend the strike, according to charging documents.

Meanwhile, officers had stopped a van attempting to leave the park not long after they were called to the area. One of the men, later identified as Mclemore, who exited the van had an empty knife sheath on his belt, according to court filings. An officer reported Mclemore as saying something to the effect of "I may have gotten violent, but he didn't want to get violent, but he was a rapist," after Mclemore exited the van, according to court filings.