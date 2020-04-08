Man charged with pulling gun, beating man with stick in AMC lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was charged with beating another man with a stick in the AMC theater parking lot on Mullan Road and then threatening the man and his wife with a gun after asking if they had any marijuana on Monday night, court records show.

Tyler Clark Clawson, 37, is charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and a criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, after police spoke to witnesses and found two rifles, but no ammunition, as well as a bong and meth pipe in his vehicle after the reported incident.

According to court records, Clawson was parked next to an RV in the AMC Theater parking lot, and told one witness he had just been kicked out of the Walmart parking lot across the street. Clawson allegedly approached one of the witness’ friends and asked him if he had any marijuana.

The man Clawson asked for marijuana reported to police he believed Clawson was drunk because he was being loud, and said he told Clawson “you don’t go up to someone like that,” according to charging documents. Clawson then “clobbered” him in the head with a large stick, which police later observed nearby, and kicked him in the “nuts,” records show.