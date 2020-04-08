Man charged with pulling gun, beating man with stick in AMC lot

A man was charged with beating another man with a stick in the AMC theater parking lot on Mullan Road and then threatening the man and his wife with a gun after asking if they had any marijuana on Monday night, court records show.
Tyler Clark Clawson, 37, is charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and a criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, after police spoke to witnesses and found two rifles, but no ammunition, as well as a bong and meth pipe in his vehicle after the reported incident.
According to court records, Clawson was parked next to an RV in the AMC Theater parking lot, and told one witness he had just been kicked out of the Walmart parking lot across the street. Clawson allegedly approached one of the witness’ friends and asked him if he had any marijuana.
The man Clawson asked for marijuana reported to police he believed Clawson was drunk because he was being loud, and said he told Clawson “you don’t go up to someone like that,” according to charging documents. Clawson then “clobbered” him in the head with a large stick, which police later observed nearby, and kicked him in the “nuts,” records show.
The man said he then retreated from Clawson and pulled a wrench from his jacket pocket, then threatened to call 911 and flatten Clawson’s tire if he didn’t back off, charging documents say. The man said he then heard his wife yell “gun” and turned to see what he only could say for certain appeared to be a long cylinder in Clawson’s hands, though he did not hear any shots as he and his wife ran toward their friend’s RV. His wife told police she could hear Clawson’s gun making sounds like he was “pumping” it, like the sound of chambering a shotgun shell, but did not hear any shots fired.
The couple’s friend thought she had heard the gun fire, though described it as not very loud, and called 911 just after 10:15 p.m. Monday, reporting shots fired.
Clawson fled to the Walmart parking lot where he called 911 to report he had had a knife pulled on him. The man Clawson allegedly beat with a stick said he did not have a knife.
Police located Clawson at the Walmart parking lot, and found two long guns in his vehicle. “One was a Bushmaster AR. The other was a Century ARMS AK style folding stock rifle,” according to charging documents. Officers also found “bongs used for smoking marijuana and a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.” However, they did not find any ammunition in the car or shell casings at the scene.
The two felony assault charges each come with up to a $50,000 fine and/or 20 years at Montana State Prison, and the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge comes with a maximum six months in jail and/or a $500 fine.
