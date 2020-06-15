Man charged with raping woman at Kim Williams Trail encampment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old man was charged in Missoula County District Court earlier this month with raping a woman in his tent at an encampment along the Kim Williams Trail.

Missoula County prosecutors have charged William Joseph Hopper with one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a possible life sentence in state prison. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Missoula police were called down to the encampment two miles east of the Kim Williams Trail trailhead on June 1 to investigate the report, according to charging documents. The woman said she had accepted Hopper's offer to stay in his tent on May 31, but made clear to him that she was not romantically interested in him.

The woman told officers Hopper continued to express his "romantic interest" in her when they were in his tent and made several advances despite her insistence she was "not interested." The woman told police Hopper then pulled her onto her back, holding one hand on her chest while he assaulted her, according to charging documents filed against Hopper on June 5.

Another man in the area told police Hopper had been trying to "force himself onto" the woman while they were at the camp together, and said he heard the woman tell Hopper "stop" multiple times during the night.

Hopper, according to charging documents, told police the act was consensual. He is being held at the Missoula County jail on a $100,000 arrest warrant issued by Missoula County District Judge John Larson.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.