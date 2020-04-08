Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of children after allegedly telling an 11-year-old last August it was OK if she wanted to have sex with him and that he missed seeing her naked when she was younger.
James Edwin Lewis was charged with sexual abuse of children in Missoula County District Court, a felony carrying a potential punishment of life in state prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
The victim later told police in an interview the August 2019 conversation was “pretty uncomfortable,” though he said he wasn’t going to push her to have sex with him, prosecutors said.
“He then told her not to tell her mom because she would kill him,” court records say. “She advised that Lewis clarified that was not a “metaphor” and that her mom really would kill him if she found out and that she would lose both of them because her mom would go to jail and he would be dead.”
Detectives met with Lewis in October, and interviewed him after he waived his Miranda rights. When asked to describe his confrontation with the victim’s mother when she questioned him about the incident, he said he didn’t outright deny it, court records show.
“Lewis advised that (the victim’s mother) told him that (the victim) accused him of 'soliciting her for sex,’” he told police, according to court records. “'I didn’t outright disagree with (the victim’s mother) at that point. I said no, that never happened. I may have said things that were inappropriate but not that.'”
Lewis told police he told the victim if she “kept doing some of the things she was doing somebody was going to proposition her … or force her,” records show. He said he last spoke to her about the topic of consent when she was 8 years old. When detectives asked why he thought that was an appropriate conversation for an 8-year-old, he said he was worried she was giving people the “wrong impression,” and later suggested she was struggling to decide whether or not to have sex with someone.
When asked whether he perceived her acts as sexual, he denied having sexual thoughts about her. Detectives then asked if he was attracted to girls. According to court records, after a long pause, he replied, “I’m going to say, I am not sexually attracted, but I have a very soft spot in my heart for girls, ok?”
Lewis was arrested on a warrant following charges being filed April 1, and is being held in Missoula County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond following his initial appearance Wednesday.
