Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of children after allegedly telling an 11-year-old last August it was OK if she wanted to have sex with him and that he missed seeing her naked when she was younger.

James Edwin Lewis was charged with sexual abuse of children in Missoula County District Court, a felony carrying a potential punishment of life in state prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

The victim later told police in an interview the August 2019 conversation was “pretty uncomfortable,” though he said he wasn’t going to push her to have sex with him, prosecutors said.

“He then told her not to tell her mom because she would kill him,” court records say. “She advised that Lewis clarified that was not a “metaphor” and that her mom really would kill him if she found out and that she would lose both of them because her mom would go to jail and he would be dead.”

Detectives met with Lewis in October, and interviewed him after he waived his Miranda rights. When asked to describe his confrontation with the victim’s mother when she questioned him about the incident, he said he didn’t outright deny it, court records show.