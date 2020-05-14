Man gets 3 years for Missoula ATM explosion

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison on Thursday for blowing up an ATM because it would not allow him to withdraw funds.
Guy Murray Culligan was arrested in November after an ATM near Madison Street erupted in flames and damaged his vehicle. No injuries were reported in the explosion.
According to court filings, the witness who called police said they personally saw Culligan light the ATM on fire, setting off an explosion that shattered the windows on Culligan's van. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the blast, Missoula police said shortly after the incident, although they saw Culligan's facial hair was singed when police located him and the van with broken windows.
Law enforcement found Culligan's vehicle, distinctly damaged by the explosion, near the intersection of Ryman and Pine Streets — directly outside the downtown Missoula Police Department.
Culligan was initially charged in state court, where filings alleged investigators found a pipe bomb containing .22 caliber bullets in his van.
According to filings in Missoula County District Court, Culligan admitted to purchasing a dollar's worth of gasoline, driving to the bank, pouring gas on the ATM near the intersection of Broadway and Madison, and throwing a lighted object to ignite it. He sought to destroy the ATM because it had "seized another person's bank card that he was trying to use to obtain money," the affidavit said.
The pipe bomb, Culligan told investigators, was built by another person, but he brought it to possibly use to blow up the ATM, according to court records.
In January, Culligan signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, offering his guilty plea to one count of malicious use of an explosive device.
At his sentencing on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Culligan apologize for the explosion, and asked U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen for a probationary sentence so he could continue to care for his mother and sister.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott, however, argued the incident was too serious for a sentence of probation. Christensen noted several mental health disorders — some of them related to chemical abuse, he said — but added none had resulted in any violent behavior toward a person. Christensen sentenced Culligan to 38 months, lower than the recommended federal guidelines, followed by three years of supervised release.
