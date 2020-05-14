Man gets 3 years for Missoula ATM explosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison on Thursday for blowing up an ATM because it would not allow him to withdraw funds.

Guy Murray Culligan was arrested in November after an ATM near Madison Street erupted in flames and damaged his vehicle. No injuries were reported in the explosion.

According to court filings, the witness who called police said they personally saw Culligan light the ATM on fire, setting off an explosion that shattered the windows on Culligan's van. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the blast, Missoula police said shortly after the incident, although they saw Culligan's facial hair was singed when police located him and the van with broken windows.

Law enforcement found Culligan's vehicle, distinctly damaged by the explosion, near the intersection of Ryman and Pine Streets — directly outside the downtown Missoula Police Department.

Culligan was initially charged in state court, where filings alleged investigators found a pipe bomb containing .22 caliber bullets in his van.