Man held after 2 shot dead, 1 wounded near Stevensville

"He had just killed somebody, we take all of that into consideration," Kitchen said.

The driver was able to evade spike strips laid near the weigh station north of Lolo, Kitchen said, as well as additional law enforcement set up near Blue Mountain Road. The driver pushed a high-speed chase into Missoula city limits and into a residential area, eventually crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Eaton Street and West Sussex Avenue, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said. No residents or officers were injured in the chase, nor was the suspect.

Holton said in a second statement released Wednesday afternoon that investigators worked through the night and into Wednesday. Three search warrants were served and the scene will remain secured as investigators process evidence and interviewe people connected to the shooting, Holton said.

"We are thankful for the great working relationships with our neighboring law enforcement agencies," Holton said. "Those partnerships played a big role in safely taking the suspect into custody so quickly. The fast and professional assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Missoula Police Department were instrumental in stopping this dangerous situation before further tragedies could happen."