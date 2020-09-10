 Skip to main content
Man held on $10,000 for alleged arson
A 37-year-old man charged with arson after a trailer home was torched on Missoula's Westside on Tuesday night is being held on $10,000 bond.

Billy Joe Martin, charged with felony arson, was on probation for nine previous convictions before his arrest on Tuesday, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Megan Hansen said during his initial appearance Thursday in Missoula County Justice Court.

Missoula police arrested Martin on Tuesday before midnight after witnesses said they heard a man yelling before the fire erupted at the trailer home on Defoe Street, and that they saw a man matching Martin's description walking off the property.

"This fire, in dry conditions, could have easily spread to other structures in the area," Hansen told Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway.

At his initial appearance on Thursday, Martin claimed prosecutors had no "probable cause" to charge him, but accepted a public defender to fight his case. Public defender Ted Fellman asked for an obtainable bond, considering he will already be under the supervision of a probation officer if released.

Holloway set Martin's bond at $10,000 and his next hearing for Sept. 21 in Missoula County District Court.

