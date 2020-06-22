Man held on $50k bond for alleged knife attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 32-year-old man is being held on $50,000 bond after allegedly lunging at another man with a knife on Saturday.

Galen Lewis Hawk, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon in connection with Saturday's incident. He is also charged with violating the terms of his parole tied to the fatal shooting of his 3-year-old nephew while intoxicated in 2014.

Hawk was apprehended Saturday after police responded to McIntosh Loop, where residents reported a man was slashing tires. One resident told police he had told the man to leave the area, and the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached him with the knife. As he neared the resident, the man unsheathed the knife and lunged at the resident with it fully extended, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.

The resident leaned out of the way, but told police he believed he was going to be stabbed. The man then walked away, the resident told police. Officers located a man matching the resident's description and identified him as Hawk.

Missoula County prosecutors charged him with assault with a weapon, a felony carrying a possible 20-year prison sentence.