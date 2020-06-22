Man held on $50k bond for alleged knife attack

A 32-year-old man is being held on $50,000 bond after allegedly lunging at another man with a knife on Saturday.
Galen Lewis Hawk, 32, is charged with assault with a weapon in connection with Saturday's incident. He is also charged with violating the terms of his parole tied to the fatal shooting of his 3-year-old nephew while intoxicated in 2014.
Hawk was apprehended Saturday after police responded to McIntosh Loop, where residents reported a man was slashing tires. One resident told police he had told the man to leave the area, and the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached him with the knife. As he neared the resident, the man unsheathed the knife and lunged at the resident with it fully extended, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.
The resident leaned out of the way, but told police he believed he was going to be stabbed. The man then walked away, the resident told police. Officers located a man matching the resident's description and identified him as Hawk.
Missoula County prosecutors charged him with assault with a weapon, a felony carrying a possible 20-year prison sentence.
At Hawk's initial appearance on Monday, Deputy Missoula County Attorney Carrie Garber said multiple neighbors had called 911 on Saturday about a man slashing tires.
"He had a weapon, he had intoxicants," Garber told Justice of the Peace Alex Beal. "All of those things are a recipe for a complete disaster."
In 2014, Hawk had pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Hawk's nephew had pointed a toy gun at him. Hawk, who had been drinking heavily, apparently responded by pointing back with his pistol, which accidentally fired, the Missoulian reported at the time. Hawk was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015. Records from the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole show Hawk was approved for parole in November 2018.
Hawk's next court hearing on the knife incident is set for July 6.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.