Man indicted in Missoula for drugging, sexually exploiting child

A 31-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty in federal court in Missoula to sexually exploiting a child and distributing methamphetamine to a juvenile.

Robert Brandon Callison has been indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of methamphetamine to a person under 21 years old and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all three on Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto.

Charging documents in Callison's case describing the allegations had not yet become public by press time Thursday.

Assistant U.S. District Attorney Ryan Weldon requested Callison be held in custody while awaiting trial. DeSoto ordered him to jail after federal public defender Andy Nelson said he would reserve the right to argue for bail at a later time. DeSoto noted during the hearing Michael Donahoe will serve as Callison's defense attorney after his initial appearance.

Callison appeared in court wearing a hoodie and was escorted by a U.S Marshal and a Missoula police detective. The back of his hoodie read "Land of the Free Because of the Brave."

If convicted of all three charges, Callison could face an 80-year sentence to federal prison and more than $1.5 million in fines.

Callison's next hearing is set for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

