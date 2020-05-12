Man sought in Missoula shooting; victim in critical condition

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued to seek information on the whereabouts of Zakai Houck, also known as Kai William, as a person of interest in a Monday evening shooting in Miller Creek that left a man in critical condition.
Houck, in his early 20s, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is at a hospital in critical condition, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.
Mel Bermes, who’s lived on Ancabide Lane for 42 years, was the first to find the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“We were just watching that (Michael) Jordan documentary,” Bermes told the Missoulian on Tuesday. “I looked out the bedroom window expecting rain. I saw him laying in the street. We get old people walking up and down the street walking dogs; thought it was one of them that just fell.”
Bermes walked out in the street and said he saw the man lying on his back, right arm moving “like when you make a snow angel in the snow." His leg appeared to be twitching. Bermes noted a big wound on the man’s face above his eye. Bermes did not recognize the man and said he couldn’t tell how old he was due to the amount of blood. The man did not respond as Bermes yelled to him, and his breathing appeared to be labored, Bermes said.
Bermes could also see a handle of a pistol sticking out from the man’s belt line, he said.
The Ancabide Lane neighborhood is typically quiet as most residents are elderly, Bermes said. He didn’t hear any gunshots because he is hard of hearing and had the volume up to watch the documentary.
About a dozen law enforcement officers arrived after Bermes called police, he said.
Deputies were still scavenging for evidence in the rain Tuesday morning. An orange outline spray-painted on the street appeared to mark where the man was found, according to Bermes.
Houck was still at large as Tuesday wound down. Smith said law enforcement asks anyone who has seen Houck to call 911.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.