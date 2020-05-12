Man sought in Missoula shooting; victim in critical condition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday continued to seek information on the whereabouts of Zakai Houck, also known as Kai William, as a person of interest in a Monday evening shooting in Miller Creek that left a man in critical condition.

Houck, in his early 20s, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is at a hospital in critical condition, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

Mel Bermes, who’s lived on Ancabide Lane for 42 years, was the first to find the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“We were just watching that (Michael) Jordan documentary,” Bermes told the Missoulian on Tuesday. “I looked out the bedroom window expecting rain. I saw him laying in the street. We get old people walking up and down the street walking dogs; thought it was one of them that just fell.”