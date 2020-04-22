Man wanted since 2018 on Missoula assaults appears in court

A 46-year-old man on the lam since 2018 was finally apprehended after recently turning himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border, he said during his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Federal authorities have been after Marco Antonio Guzman since he apparently fled the state in 2018. In Missoula, he faces three open felony cases, two from 2017 and one from 2012, but was released in April 2018 for a surgical procedure on a cancerous growth, the Missoulian reported then. In July of that year, law enforcement said Guzman fled the state.
Appearing in Missoula County District Court on Wednesday, Guzman told Judge Leslie Halligan he had turned himself in at the U.S. border after he received treatment for his medical issues. It was not clear from Wednesday's hearing what medical needs he referred to, but Guzman said he was willing to pay the price for fleeing from the authorities.
"Whatever happens, I deserve it," Guzman told Halligan. "I had to get my treatments. It's not an excuse but at that point, I was pretty sick."
Guzman was charged in May 2017 after a woman told law enforcement he beat her, kicked her and dragged her by the hair after a dispute at a Frenchtown bar. A month later the woman said Guzman had forced her to sign a document essentially saying he was not responsible for the assault. In that case, Guzman is charged with aggravated assault and tampering with witnesses, both felonies. Prosecutors noted in the May 2017 affidavit that Guzman was in Texas for medical treatment at the time he was charged.
Five months later, local nonprofit organizers told law enforcement they had given Guzman a phone, money for travel and a credit card after Guzman promised to donate millions of dollars from a wrongful conviction settlement or an inheritance, although they never saw the donation. In that case he was charged with deceptive practices, a felony. According to charging documents, Guzman was already on probation for convictions on similar types of scams in Montana and Wyoming. In this affidavit, prosecutors noted Guzman's attorney reported him to be "very ill" and receiving treatment at an Arizona hospital.
A third open case features a petition to revoke Guzman's sentence in a 2012 case in which he defrauded an 80-year-old man of a cabin and a significant amount of money.
In July 2018, the U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert for Guzman when he did not appear in Missoula District Court on the three cases. Authorities believed he had disappeared from the Libby area, where Halligan had released him to undergo rehabilitation, with a woman who may have been in danger. Law enforcement found the woman approximately 10 days later in New Mexico.
On Wednesday, Guzman's public defender from the Libby office, Charles Sprinkle, asked Halligan to delay Guzman's initial hearing for a week so he could withdraw as Guzman's attorney. Halligan obliged and appointed the local public defender's office to represent Guzman. His next hearing has been set for April 29.
