Man wanted since 2018 on Missoula assaults appears in court

A 46-year-old man on the lam since 2018 was finally apprehended after recently turning himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border, he said during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Federal authorities have been after Marco Antonio Guzman since he apparently fled the state in 2018. In Missoula, he faces three open felony cases, two from 2017 and one from 2012, but was released in April 2018 for a surgical procedure on a cancerous growth, the Missoulian reported then. In July of that year, law enforcement said Guzman fled the state.

Appearing in Missoula County District Court on Wednesday, Guzman told Judge Leslie Halligan he had turned himself in at the U.S. border after he received treatment for his medical issues. It was not clear from Wednesday's hearing what medical needs he referred to, but Guzman said he was willing to pay the price for fleeing from the authorities.

"Whatever happens, I deserve it," Guzman told Halligan. "I had to get my treatments. It's not an excuse but at that point, I was pretty sick."