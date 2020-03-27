You are the owner of this article.
Man who buried baby sentenced on gun charge
Man who buried baby sentenced on gun charge

The 34-year-old man who partially buried an infant in the Lolo National Forest in 2018 was sentenced to another three years in prison for a related federal gun charge on Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Francis Carlton Crowley had already been sentenced in state District Court to 20 years in the Montana State Prison for the events that led to his arrest in 2018: while high on methamphetamine, he drove off-road into the forest near Highway 12 and partially buried his five-month-old nephew, then arrived at the Lolo Hot Springs area and began threatening people with a gun, claiming to have lost the baby. The incident set off a sprawling search by law enforcement until they located the child roughly nine hours later. 

Crowley was also indicted in U.S. District Court last year for being in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun that day; Crowley had previously been convicted of a felony and was unable to possess any firearms. Law enforcement found the gun at Crowley's campsite in the Lolo National Forest during the search for the baby.

Federal prosecutors argued in their sentencing memorandum that because Crowley was in possession of the shotgun for months ahead of the missing baby case, the charge should be considered separate and that the sentence should therefore run consecutively, rather than concurrently, with his state prison sentence. 

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Friday split the 36-month term: 18 months to run concurrently with the state sentence and the other 18 months to run consecutively from it. 

Following his release, Crowley will be on supervised release for three years.

