Man who buried baby sentenced on gun charge

The 34-year-old man who partially buried an infant in the Lolo National Forest in 2018 was sentenced to another three years in prison for a related federal gun charge on Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Francis Carlton Crowley had already been sentenced in state District Court to 20 years in the Montana State Prison for the events that led to his arrest in 2018: while high on methamphetamine, he drove off-road into the forest near Highway 12 and partially buried his five-month-old nephew, then arrived at the Lolo Hot Springs area and began threatening people with a gun, claiming to have lost the baby. The incident set off a sprawling search by law enforcement until they located the child roughly nine hours later.

