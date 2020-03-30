You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Wye
editor's pick topical alert

MHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Wye

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance

A 29-year-old man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash near the Wye, according to Montana Highway Patrol. 

Sgt. Sean Finley said the man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Pulp Mill Road, also known as Highway 10, near Love's Travel Shop when a pickup, driven by a 54-year-old man heading westbound, turned left into the gas station. The motorcycle struck the back end of the pickup's passenger side as the pickup turned.

The motorcyclist died en route to the hospital, Finley said. His name has not yet been released.

Trooper Carl Ward is the lead investigator as the case remains open, Finley said.

-This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News