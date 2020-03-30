MHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Wye

A 29-year-old man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash near the Wye, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Sean Finley said the man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Pulp Mill Road, also known as Highway 10, near Love's Travel Shop when a pickup, driven by a 54-year-old man heading westbound, turned left into the gas station. The motorcycle struck the back end of the pickup's passenger side as the pickup turned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The motorcyclist died en route to the hospital, Finley said. His name has not yet been released.

Trooper Carl Ward is the lead investigator as the case remains open, Finley said.

-This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.