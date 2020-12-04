Mineral County jail renamed for past sheriff

The Mineral County jail has sat empty for years now, but a renaming ceremony on Friday was another step in the shuttered facility's return to a functioning component of the rural county's criminal justice infrastructure.
Mickey O'Brien, a sheriff in the 1990s who died in July at 84, now has a namesake in the Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center in Superior. For current sheriff Mike Toth, the name hearkens back to O'Brien's time in office, when the jail was fully staffed and running at capacity with local and federal inmates.
"He was an old school sheriff," Toth said Friday. "His word was his bond,"
O'Brien had retired in 1998, a year before Toth arrived in Superior. In 1994 O'Brien had won the community over on a public safety levy to build the facility. Anita Parkin was O'Brien's undersheriff at the time. The two had met originally when O'Brien moved to Mineral County after a law enforcement career in Spokane. She said out of some sense of boredom, O'Brien took a job at dispatch and later ran for sheriff. Although Parkin had left the sheriff's office, she soon found herself back in law enforcement.
"He never really asked me if I wanted to be his undersheriff," she said. "He just started telling people that. So I went with it and came back to work."
In 1994 the logging industry was turning down in Mineral County and people weren't leaping at the idea of higher taxes, Parkin said. But public safety needed a jolt. The jail at the time had been built in 1914, and the sheriff's office didn't even have a dispatch center. Calls came into 911 on three phone lines that went into the sheriff's office. With O'Brien's humorous sensibility and hard work in local law enforcement, the levy passed.
"I guess people trusted us and Mickey, especially, and we just decided we were going to make it happen," Parkin said. "And it did."
After O'Brien retired in 1998, Parkin became sheriff at his encouragement. She sent new deputies, like Toth, to meet O'Brien before they got to work, so to get a sense of what a role-model lawman might look like. Toth said the meetings also had the effect of requesting O'Brien's blessing to wear the badge in Mineral County.
"He was a man," Toth said bluntly on Friday. "You knew you had to take your hat off, 'Yes sir, no sir.' … And a man like that, in the early '90s, being that way and being in kind of a small town like this and being a sheriff like that, you'd expect him to be different, but he was forward-thinking. He brought Anita in and encouraged her to be sheriff."
Parkin and O'Brien remained close friends in the following decades, having supper on Friday with their spouses and playing cards into the night.
O'Brien died on July 31. An Aug. 19 article in the Mineral Independent remembering him began this way: "When a fella makes sure that instead of a funeral to be held for him, he asks for everyone to go fishing and have a beer instead, you can tell that this man was a salt-of-the-Earth guy."
In recent years, the sheriff's office has had its difficulties keeping its staffing at a level that supports the jail. In September, inmates had been flung around the state, as far as Gallatin and Ravalli counties. When Toth took the job in August, the jail was among his top priorities, as it was with county officials. Jails around the state are crowded as inmate movements between facilities have been limited to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Toth said some inmates who should have been jailed after their arrest have been turned loose because other counties can't fit them.
On Friday, Toth said the jail could be open again by February. New hires are or will soon be working their way through the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office has offered to lend its detention officials to the neighboring Mineral County to help with training.
"Now I've hired six, we're getting close to open it up," he said. "It's been tough. I have my bad days at the office. But I see the little victories and now I've set this personal goal for my administration: I want the jail open by February. I think that's a reachable goal."
