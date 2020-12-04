Mineral County jail renamed for past sheriff

The Mineral County jail has sat empty for years now, but a renaming ceremony on Friday was another step in the shuttered facility's return to a functioning component of the rural county's criminal justice infrastructure.

Mickey O'Brien, a sheriff in the 1990s who died in July at 84, now has a namesake in the Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center in Superior. For current sheriff Mike Toth, the name hearkens back to O'Brien's time in office, when the jail was fully staffed and running at capacity with local and federal inmates.

"He was an old school sheriff," Toth said Friday. "His word was his bond,"

O'Brien had retired in 1998, a year before Toth arrived in Superior. In 1994 O'Brien had won the community over on a public safety levy to build the facility. Anita Parkin was O'Brien's undersheriff at the time. The two had met originally when O'Brien moved to Mineral County after a law enforcement career in Spokane. She said out of some sense of boredom, O'Brien took a job at dispatch and later ran for sheriff. Although Parkin had left the sheriff's office, she soon found herself back in law enforcement.

"He never really asked me if I wanted to be his undersheriff," she said. "He just started telling people that. So I went with it and came back to work."