You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missoula City Hall on lockdown; police re-routing traffic
breaking top story

Missoula City Hall on lockdown; police re-routing traffic

{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula Police Department
CHASE DOAK, Missoulian

Missoula City Hall is on lockdown and traffic is being re-routed in the area around Broadway and North Orange Street as the result of police activity at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The area to the west of the Missoula County Courthouse, and around Broadway, Woody and Pine streets appears to be locked down.

City Hall doors are locked, and workers inside were told to close the blinds, according to City of Missoula spokeswoman Ginny Merriam.

A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin
Crime

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin

A 42-year-old inmate at the county jail was charged with a felony last week after a colonoscopy yielded heroin he had worried might not pass through his digestive tract, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News