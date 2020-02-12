Missoula City Hall on lockdown; police re-routing traffic

Missoula City Hall is on lockdown and traffic is being re-routed in the area around Broadway and North Orange Street as the result of police activity at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The area to the west of the Missoula County Courthouse, and around Broadway, Woody and Pine streets appears to be locked down.
City Hall doors are locked, and workers inside were told to close the blinds, according to City of Missoula spokeswoman Ginny Merriam.
A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene.
This story will be updated.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
