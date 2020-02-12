Missoula City Hall on lockdown; police re-routing traffic

Missoula City Hall is on lockdown and traffic is being re-routed in the area around Broadway and North Orange Street as the result of police activity at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The area to the west of the Missoula County Courthouse, and around Broadway, Woody and Pine streets appears to be locked down.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

City Hall doors are locked, and workers inside were told to close the blinds, according to City of Missoula spokeswoman Ginny Merriam.

A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.