Lockdown lifted for some Missoula County offices

Much of downtown Missoula, including City Hall and the county courthouse, was on lockdown Wednesday morning and into the afternoon after a report of shots fired at a Missoula police car being driven by an officer.
The information about the officer being targeted came in a University of Montana police alert warning people away from downtown.
The alert said no injuries were reported and no details on the suspect were available. A heavy law enforcement presence, and an armored police vehicle, were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m.
Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos said he and other council members were alerted to the shooting by an email from Mayor John Engen Wednesday morning.
"We'll catch the coward that did this to one of our officers," Ramos said. "This is not acceptable in Missoula. The mayor and sheriff are doing a great job. If you mess with an officer you mess with the whole city of Missoula."
The officer was not injured, Ramos said.
The UM police alert said no details on the suspect were available. It said a five-block radius around the courthouse was closed.
At around 12:30 p.m., Missoula County announced a partial lifting of the lockdown that applied only to the Health Department, Partnership Health Center and the Missoula Public Library.
"Lockdown remains in place for Courthouse and adjacent buildings, including the Administration Building, RVS and Youth Court facilities," said the Facebook post. RVS is Relationship Violence Services.
A heavy law enforcement presence, and an armored police vehicle, were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. police began stringing the trees near the bus station with police tape as officers stood on area street corners.
The public was advised to avoid the area around Pine, Ryman and Woody streets, according to an email from City of Missoula spokeswoman Ginny Merriam.
City Hall doors were locked, and workers inside were told to close the blinds, according to Merriam, who added in a text that City Council chambers also were locked down. A Public Safety and Health Committee meeting went on as planned in City Council chambers during the lockdown, Ramos said.
At first all county offices downtown, including the courthouse and county administrative building, were on lockdown, according to Anne Hughes, county spokeswoman. "Missoula County departments will not be able to provide public services," she said.
Missoula County Public Schools spokeswoman Hatton Littman said Hellgate High School and Lowell Elementary School were on perimeter lockdown as a precaution. "There is no immediate danger to those buildings," she said.
A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene.
