Lockdown lifted for some Missoula County offices

Much of downtown Missoula, including City Hall and the county courthouse, was on lockdown Wednesday morning and into the afternoon after a report of shots fired at a Missoula police car being driven by an officer.

The information about the officer being targeted came in a University of Montana police alert warning people away from downtown.

The alert said no injuries were reported and no details on the suspect were available. A heavy law enforcement presence, and an armored police vehicle, were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos said he and other council members were alerted to the shooting by an email from Mayor John Engen Wednesday morning.

"We'll catch the coward that did this to one of our officers," Ramos said. "This is not acceptable in Missoula. The mayor and sheriff are doing a great job. If you mess with an officer you mess with the whole city of Missoula."

The officer was not injured, Ramos said.

The UM police alert said no details on the suspect were available. It said a five-block radius around the courthouse was closed.