The Missoula City Council confirmed Mike Colyer to his new post as chief of police on Wednesday.

Councilors voted unanimously during a committee meeting to approve Colyer, who’s been serving as the interim chief since former chief Jaeson White announced his retirement in February.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said the city interviewed a few dozen employees at the city’s Police Department along with external stakeholders (other Missoula criminal justice system personnel) and council members for input on the hiring process.

“We had broad feedback and uniform feedback that Chief Colyer is well suited to serve as our next chief of police and I couldn’t agree more,” Hess said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Mike a lot over the last few weeks and months and I think he will serve our community with distinction and with compassion and as a thoughtful member of the police department.”

Police chief posts require council confirmation under Montana law. No public comment was made on Colyer’s confirmation.

Councilors echoed Hess’ praise for Colyer and lauded that the selection process took comprehensive feedback from the mayor's colleagues.

“I am an emphatic yes on this appointment,” Ward 1 Councilor Jennifer Savage said. “I’m really excited we were able to promote from within through a very thorough process.”

Born and raised in Missoula, Colyer is a 27-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department. He served as interim chief in 2019 and 2020 before White was hired.

After graduating from high school in Missoula, Colyer attended the University of Montana before attending North Idaho College, where he earned a degree in law enforcement. He worked as a police officer for the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police department from 1994 to 1996 before returning to Missoula to begin his career with the Missoula Police Department. Colyer was promoted to sergeant in 2001. As a sergeant, he supervised uniformed patrol teams, the traffic unit and the street crimes unit.

In 2011 he was promoted to captain and assigned to the detective division. During that time, he guided the Missoula Police Department’s work with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform MPD's response to sexual assault.