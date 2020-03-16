Missoula council agitator bonds out of jail; defense seeks dismissal

The Missoula man charged with making threats against officials bonded out of jail last week, as his defense attorneys continue efforts to see his charge dismissed on First Amendment grounds.
Brandon Bryant, 34, used a bail bondsman to post the $100,000, according to filings in Missoula County District Court. He is charged with one count of threats in official and political matters, a felony, for a video that surfaced on YouTube in which Bryant appears to threaten the Missoula City Council.
The video's origin has been at the center of Bryant's defense since his initial appearance in February, when he claimed another person "took my video and sent it to the council, under the guise of me threatening, and I never threatened anyone."
Despite arguments from his defense and letters of support from four members of the City Council, District Judge Shane Vannatta had refused to lower Bryant's bail from $100,000 until a mental evaluation had been completed to get clearer insight into the mental health factors at play. Bryant is a U.S. Air Force veteran who suffers from PTSD and additional trauma stemming from an unsettling line of work with the military drone program, his defense attorneys have said in court.
Before Vannatta now is a motion by Bryant's attorney to dismiss the charge, arguing it violates his First Amendment rights and also disregards that he did not post the video, something prosecutors conceded in a Feb. 20 hearing. Indeed, prosecutors noted, videos have been posted to the YouTube account since Bryant's arrest.
But prosecutors argue that Bryant's charge was made in the context of his recent appearances at City Council meetings, when he has hollered and screamed during public comment about the city's use of Tax Increment Financing. When the YouTube video — in which Bryant talks about the City Council and adds "those people who have wronged others … will be eliminated" — first caught officials' attention in January, Bryant was indefinitely banned from City Council meetings. Bryant, according to prosecutors, told a Missoula police officer his "comments about the City Council were meant to incite a response — evidence of his purpose to influence a public official's decision."
Vannatta has not yet ruled on the motion to dismiss Bryant's charge. Public defender Robin Hammond asked last month for the earliest possible trial date to be set, landing an April 27 spot on Vannatta's calendar. Whether that date will be pushed back in light of a memo issued last week by Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath encouraging attorneys to postpone any trials set through the end of April to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus remains to be seen.