Missoula council agitator bonds out of jail; defense seeks dismissal

Before Vannatta now is a motion by Bryant's attorney to dismiss the charge, arguing it violates his First Amendment rights and also disregards that he did not post the video, something prosecutors conceded in a Feb. 20 hearing. Indeed, prosecutors noted, videos have been posted to the YouTube account since Bryant's arrest.

But prosecutors argue that Bryant's charge was made in the context of his recent appearances at City Council meetings, when he has hollered and screamed during public comment about the city's use of Tax Increment Financing. When the YouTube video — in which Bryant talks about the City Council and adds "those people who have wronged others … will be eliminated" — first caught officials' attention in January, Bryant was indefinitely banned from City Council meetings. Bryant, according to prosecutors, told a Missoula police officer his "comments about the City Council were meant to incite a response — evidence of his purpose to influence a public official's decision."

Vannatta has not yet ruled on the motion to dismiss Bryant's charge. Public defender Robin Hammond asked last month for the earliest possible trial date to be set, landing an April 27 spot on Vannatta's calendar. Whether that date will be pushed back in light of a memo issued last week by Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath encouraging attorneys to postpone any trials set through the end of April to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus remains to be seen.

