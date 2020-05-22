Missoula County Commissioners honor injured Trooper Wade Palmer

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier read the proclamation dedicating the day to Palmer, who was in attendance, honoring both Palmer and the “lives and public service of all law enforcement past and present.”

The shooting spree before midnight on March 14, 2019, targeted three people in a pickup on Expressway west of Missoula. An hour later, Palmer was shot in his patrol car on U.S. Highway 93 North as he approached the suspect's vehicle.

Palmer is one of the two who survived the attacks, albeit with injuries that left him unable to talk as of March and require him to rely on a wheelchair, though his recovery is ongoing.

Shelley Hays, 28, and Julie Blanchard, 52, both died from their gunshot wounds; Hays was pronounced dead at the scene while Blanchard succumbed to her injuries months later while undergoing rehabilitation in Washington.

Julie Blanchard's son, Casey, was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting. Before he returned to Montana, Casey Blanchard and Palmer both spent the initial throes of their recovery at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

In March, Sgt. Sean Finley, who served as Palmer's supervisor at the Montana Highway Patrol, recognized Palmer's dedication to public service during an update on Palmer's recovery.

"Trooper Palmer gave everything for this state," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.