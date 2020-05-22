Missoula County Commissioners honor injured Trooper Wade Palmer

Local officials gathered outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday to honor the one-year anniversary of Trooper Wade Palmer’s return to Missoula after his life-saving surgeries in Salt Lake City.
The Missoula Board of County Commissioners declared May 22, 2020, Trooper Wade Palmer Day to honor the Montana Highway Patrolman who was shot multiple times in his patrol car while responding to reports of an armed and violent man on March 15, 2019.
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said Palmer’s continued progress recovering from his injuries have been an inspiration to keep looking forward, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can speak for many when I say if we were able, this event would be attended by an entire community,” McDermott said. “As we look forward to the years to come, we honor his courage, we remember his sacrifice and thank him for being part of our law enforcement family.”
The proclamation ceremony had strictly limited attendance due to the pandemic, with about 30 officials and law enforcement officers present. A Missoulian photographer/videographer attended in person, and the Missoulian also reported via audio recording due to attendance limitations.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier read the proclamation dedicating the day to Palmer, who was in attendance, honoring both Palmer and the “lives and public service of all law enforcement past and present.”
The shooting spree before midnight on March 14, 2019, targeted three people in a pickup on Expressway west of Missoula. An hour later, Palmer was shot in his patrol car on U.S. Highway 93 North as he approached the suspect's vehicle.
Palmer is one of the two who survived the attacks, albeit with injuries that left him unable to talk as of March and require him to rely on a wheelchair, though his recovery is ongoing.
Shelley Hays, 28, and Julie Blanchard, 52, both died from their gunshot wounds; Hays was pronounced dead at the scene while Blanchard succumbed to her injuries months later while undergoing rehabilitation in Washington.
Julie Blanchard's son, Casey, was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting. Before he returned to Montana, Casey Blanchard and Palmer both spent the initial throes of their recovery at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
In March, Sgt. Sean Finley, who served as Palmer's supervisor at the Montana Highway Patrol, recognized Palmer's dedication to public service during an update on Palmer's recovery.
"Trooper Palmer gave everything for this state," he said.
