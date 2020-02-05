Missoula County law enforcement gets $600k grant for mental health services

Missoula County law enforcement's efforts to address mental health and substance abuse needs in the criminal justice system will soon be bolstered by a $584,652 state grant, county officials said Monday.

The grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will stretch over the next year and a half to pay for staff and programming to address mental health and substance abuse issues at the intersection of criminal behavior, and build on existing programs already in place, Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said.

"MCSO is leading the state with our jail diversion efforts for nonviolent and non-dangerous offenders, specifically those struggling with addiction, substance abuse and mental health issues," McDermott said in a text Wednesday. "These grant dollars will not only help us continue the good work we are doing, but it will also help expand our services to better serve those in our community and our law enforcement officers on the street."

