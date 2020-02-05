Missoula County law enforcement gets $600k grant for mental health services

Missoula County law enforcement's efforts to address mental health and substance abuse needs in the criminal justice system will soon be bolstered by a $584,652 state grant, county officials said Monday.
The grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will stretch over the next year and a half to pay for staff and programming to address mental health and substance abuse issues at the intersection of criminal behavior, and build on existing programs already in place, Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said.
"MCSO is leading the state with our jail diversion efforts for nonviolent and non-dangerous offenders, specifically those struggling with addiction, substance abuse and mental health issues," McDermott said in a text Wednesday. "These grant dollars will not only help us continue the good work we are doing, but it will also help expand our services to better serve those in our community and our law enforcement officers on the street."
You have free articles remaining.
The grant will fund several tangible new resources, including a crisis intervention training coordinator to lead training efforts in the department; a mental health coordinator at Partnership Health Center to facilitate communication between mental health providers, law enforcement and other local services; and a full-time referral and outreach coordinator at Western Montana Mental Health Center to work with law enforcement to provide outreach and early diversion work with vulnerable populations, according to the county's release on the grant.
The funding will also help continue current services, such as crisis stabilization services at the county jail, including a jail therapist; a case manager providing support both during incarceration and for up to three months after release, and ongoing crisis intervention training for law enforcement.
About 40 representatives from local law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice agencies have received this training annually since 2016, according to the release.
"Studies show that providing crisis services locally is better for the person in crisis and saves the community money in the long term," County Commission Chair Josh Slotnick said in the release. "Missoula County is committed to using collaborative, innovative and effective strategies to better respond to these crises and provide the best available quality of care."
The announcement comes in the same week state officials said they plan to invest $16 million over the next five years to expand community-based services for people with severe and disabling mental illness.