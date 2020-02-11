Missoula County sheriff IDs Salmon Lake drowning victim

A man who died in Salmon Lake Monday evening has been identified as Douglas K. Pewitt, 80, of Seeley Lake, according to a Facebook post from Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott.

Pewitt's death was ruled an accidental drowning, according to the post that went up shortly before noon Tuesday.

A diver recovered Pewitt's body from Salmon Lake Monday evening after the sheriff’s office received word that a vehicle had gone into the lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The diver, certified by the sheriff’s office, recovered the body at about 8 p.m., according to earlier Facebook posts from the office.

“The recovery took several hours with very cold temperatures,” it said.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was seen sinking into the north end of the lake, according to the sheriff's office.

The diver was assisted by Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

"Please keep his family in your continued thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0