Missoula County sheriff IDs Salmon Lake drowning victim
breaking topical top story

Missoula County sheriff IDs Salmon Lake drowning victim

{{featured_button_text}}
Salmon Lake file

Salmon Lake is seen in this 2018 file photo.

 Rob Chaney

A man who died in Salmon Lake Monday evening has been identified as Douglas K. Pewitt, 80, of Seeley Lake, according to a Facebook post from Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott.

Pewitt's death was ruled an accidental drowning, according to the post that went up shortly before noon Tuesday.

A diver recovered Pewitt's body from Salmon Lake Monday evening after the sheriff’s office received word that a vehicle had gone into the lake.

The diver, certified by the sheriff’s office, recovered the body at about 8 p.m., according to earlier Facebook posts from the office.

“The recovery took several hours with very cold temperatures,” it said.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was seen sinking into the north end of the lake, according to the sheriff's office.

The diver was assisted by Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

"Please keep his family in your continued thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News