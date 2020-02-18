Missoula doctor sentenced on assault, mischief

A former Missoula gastroenterologist embattled by court cases in the last two years said Tuesday at his sentencing hearing in Missoula County District Court that he's leaving town.
Eric Trevelline, 56 when he was arrested last year, was given a three-year deferred sentence on Tuesday for allegedly poking at a neighbor with a knife in a threatening manner in July 2019. As part of a plea agreement with county prosecutors, Trevelline pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief. He also paid $7,374.54 in restitution prior to Tuesday's hearing, said his defense attorney Colin Stephens.
In a deferred imposition of sentence, the charges can be dismissed if the defendant completes the conditions of probation across the agreed length of time.
Trevelline said little during the hearing other than he was packing up and leaving town soon. Judge Jason Marks asked that he return a photo album sought by the victim if it was found amid his moving process.
You have free articles remaining.
"I apologize to everybody involved for my behavior," Trevelline said during the hearing.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies reported Trevelline was "obviously intoxicated on either alcohol or drugs" when they responded to the neighbor's house on July 31, according to court records. They had been there once already that day after the neighbor reported Trevelline had broken two windows and a door at the neighbor's house. The neighbor again called 9-1-1 when Trevelline returned and began threatening him with a knife, according to court documents.
A civil case against the doctor, whose license was suspended last year due to alleged drug abuse and mental health issues, has also wound down. In that case, a Butte couple sued Trevelline for reportedly botching the woman's surgery, poisoning her with her own body fluids and then trying to cover it up.
On Jan. 31, Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta issued an order dismissing the case with prejudice, noting both parties had agreed to a settlement in the case.
A third lawsuit, filed by a nurse who alleged Trevelline of sexual misconduct at work, remains ongoing.