Missoula doctor sentenced on assault, mischief

A former Missoula gastroenterologist embattled by court cases in the last two years said Tuesday at his sentencing hearing in Missoula County District Court that he's leaving town.

Eric Trevelline, 56 when he was arrested last year, was given a three-year deferred sentence on Tuesday for allegedly poking at a neighbor with a knife in a threatening manner in July 2019. As part of a plea agreement with county prosecutors, Trevelline pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief. He also paid $7,374.54 in restitution prior to Tuesday's hearing, said his defense attorney Colin Stephens.

In a deferred imposition of sentence, the charges can be dismissed if the defendant completes the conditions of probation across the agreed length of time.

Trevelline said little during the hearing other than he was packing up and leaving town soon. Judge Jason Marks asked that he return a photo album sought by the victim if it was found amid his moving process.

