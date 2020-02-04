Missoula dog owner faces 9 counts of animal cruelty

A Missoula woman is facing nine counts of animal cruelty — eight of them felonies — after Animal Control officers removed as many dogs from her trailer in December.

Missoula County prosecutors charged Debra Luanne Long in District Court on Jan. 29. Charging documents state Animal Control received an anonymous letter raising concerns about the welfare of the dogs on Dec. 20. Long, who lived in an adjacent trailer, told animal control officers she let the dogs out twice a day for bathroom breaks. She said the dogs needed bathing and a trim but were otherwise well cared for, adding she performs her own veterinary work, charging documents state.

An Animal Control officer and his supervisor visited the trailer and reported finding the Maltese dogs in varying conditions, including at least one with no fur on its back and with red and inflamed skin.

"The floor of the trailer was covered in a one-foot deep layer of feces," according to charging documents.