Missoula felon sentenced for posing with guns

A 29-year-old Missoula man with a felony conviction who posed with firearms in a picture on Facebook will spend one year in federal prison.

Brandon Richmond Turner was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on March 20 to one year and one day in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Federal court filings state Turner was amid a three-year deferred sentence for sexual intercourse without consent, of which he was convicted in Lake County, when someone alerted his probation officer to a Facebook post in which he was posing with firearms.

When his probation officer conducted a search of his home in June 2019, Turner admitted to retrieving several firearms from a friend who had offered to hold the guns because of Turner's felony conviction, according to court documents. The probation officer seized an AR-15 rifle and a pistol, court documents state.

The Facebook photos in questions were posted by a sporting goods store in Hamilton, according to court documents. No one at the store who spoke with the investigating officer knew Turner had a felony conviction, according to court records.