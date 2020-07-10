Missoula foster parents plead guilty to child abuse

A former day care owner and her husband on Thursday pleaded guilty to multiple felonies stemming from the abuse and neglect of their adopted children, as well as charges related to their efforts to cover up the injuries.
Angela Cobler pleaded guilty in Missoula County District Court on Thursday to child criminal endangerment, three counts of assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children, all of which carry a combined potential 60-year prison sentence. Malcolm Cobler pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, child criminal endangerment, two counts of assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children, all of which carry a combined potential 50-year prison sentence.
The Coblers were charged in March 2019 after two children had been removed from their home several months earlier. A child and family support specialist visited the home after a doctor reported the adopted daughter had been covered with bruises during a visit. The specialist who conducted a search of the home called the conditions "horrendous."
According to the search warrant, the social worker found the girl was "bone thin" from having been locked in her room all day, had to use a bucket in the bedroom for a toilet "with no toilet paper to use except for one tissue she was also using to wipe her scabs with."
In searching the Cobler home on July 26, 2018, detectives found locks outside the girl's bedroom door and surveillance cameras once monitoring her movements in her room had been recently removed. When law enforcement found and reviewed the footage, they discovered images of the parents taking down the cameras and locks. Photographs and videos on the phones seized at the home reportedly showed one of the defendants repeatedly hitting the girl while she was naked and blindfolded. Text messages reportedly showed discussions between Angela and Malcom Cobler about mitigating the bruising in case people asked questions, as well as making food inedible by adding cayenne or other pepper to the food, according to the documents.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.