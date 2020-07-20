Missoula gas line fire spares home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gas line fire that burned Monday resulted in the temporary evacuation of numerous houses along Skyview Drive but resulted in no injuries despite flaring for 45 minutes.

The blaze behind Ann Gunderson's home sent flames approximately 50-feet high by her estimate and destroyed a patch of rhubarb, but she seemed in good spirits by the time it was over and the gas line was shut off considering no one was hurt.

"Too bad it didn't burn up my brush pile," Gunderson said.

The fire kicked off at about 4 p.m. when a directional drill replacing an underground power line struck an unmarked gas line, said Missoula Fire Department Fire Inspector Jason Hedahl. The steel drill striking the gas line had likely created the spark for the fire, Hedahl said. Northwestern Energy shut the gas line off, spokesperson Jo Dee Black said. Thirty-one homes were without power after the fire, although the repairs were estimated to be completed by 9 p.m. Monday.

No one was injured in the fire, Hedahl said. Last week, officials declared fire danger in Missoula County to be high.

The flames could be seen from Skyview Park in front of Gunderson's home and a few neighbors gathered to survey the situation, as did Skyview Drive residents who had been evacuated.