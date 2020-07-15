Missoula homicide suspect charged with jail assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man jailed on suspicion of a 2018 double homicide was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday with assaulting another inmate.

Jonathan Reed Whitworth, 27 years old when he was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center in October 2018, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Charging documents state the alleged assault took place on Feb. 12, when another inmate was leaving the classroom jail after appearing through video for a court appearance. Jonathan Whitworth "jumped out of his chair and punched D.S. (the other inmate) with both hands. The two were quickly separated," according to court documents.

The other inmate told the investigating deputy he did not know who punched him. Whitworth declined to speak with the deputy about the incident.

At his initial appearance on the assault charge, Whitworth requested a public defender. If convicted he could be sentenced to six months in the county jail.