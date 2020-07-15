Missoula homicide suspect charged with jail assault

A man jailed on suspicion of a 2018 double homicide was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday with assaulting another inmate.
Jonathan Reed Whitworth, 27 years old when he was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center in October 2018, was charged with misdemeanor assault.
Charging documents state the alleged assault took place on Feb. 12, when another inmate was leaving the classroom jail after appearing through video for a court appearance. Jonathan Whitworth "jumped out of his chair and punched D.S. (the other inmate) with both hands. The two were quickly separated," according to court documents.
The other inmate told the investigating deputy he did not know who punched him. Whitworth declined to speak with the deputy about the incident.
At his initial appearance on the assault charge, Whitworth requested a public defender. If convicted he could be sentenced to six months in the county jail.
Whitworth has been jailed awaiting trial for a double homicide at the Mountain Valley Inn nearly two years ago. He is accused of fatally shooting Megan McLaughlin, 31, and Jason Flink, 23, in an apparent drug robbery. Another man, Kaleb Williams, was also shot but survived.
Preston Rossbach, his co-defendant who was accused of stabbing the victims before fleeing the motel, was convicted by a jury in March.
Whitworth's next hearing in the homicide case is scheduled for July 22. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Missoula County District Court.
