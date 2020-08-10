Missoula man, 35, dies in Huson crash

It appeared a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by the 35-year-old man eastbound on the frontage road was making a left turn onto Houle Creek Road when he was struck by an oncoming 2003 Honda, Finley said. The driver of the Honda was a 22-year-old man from Alberton. In the Honda were two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Missoula, Finley said. None of those in the Honda at the time of the crash was injured, he added.