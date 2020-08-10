Missoula man, 35, dies in Huson crash

A 35-year-old Missoula man died Saturday following a two-vehicle crash on the Frenchtown Frontage Road just east of Huson, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of the Frenchtown Frontage Road and Houle Creek Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Sean Finley said.
It appeared a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by the 35-year-old man eastbound on the frontage road was making a left turn onto Houle Creek Road when he was struck by an oncoming 2003 Honda, Finley said. The driver of the Honda was a 22-year-old man from Alberton. In the Honda were two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Missoula, Finley said. None of those in the Honda at the time of the crash was injured, he added.
The roads were bare and dry although alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, Finley said.
No further information was available Monday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.