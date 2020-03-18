Missoula man charged with recording girls in dressing rooms

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly recording underage girls in clothing store dressing rooms and masturbating in public.

Charging documents filed against Christopher Ryan Rederscheid in Missoula County District Court on March 13 allege when detectives first spoke with him about the allegations he "began crying so hard that he threw up."

Missoula County prosecutors charged Rederscheid with sexual abuse of children, a felony; two counts of indecent exposure, both misdemeanors; and three counts of surreptitious visual observation or recording in a public establishment, the third being a felony.

The first incident allegedly took place in August 2019 at a store in the Southgate Mall, according to charging documents. A juvenile girl reported she had undressed to her underwear when she turned around and saw a man standing outside the dressing room. The man was staring at her and masturbating from outside the dressing room, she told authorities.

The second case reportedly took place at the same store in the mall in November, when another juvenile girl reported she was in the dressing room and could see a man looking at her through one of the mirrors on the side of the dressing room. The man in this case was also masturbating, according to court documents.