Missoula man faces new child sex abuse charges

A Missoula man charged last year with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl is facing new felony charges after two more girls reported additional abuses to authorities last month.

Missoula County prosecutors charged Jeffrey Allan Crocker on Thursday with sexual intercourse without consent and two additional counts of sexual assault of a minor. Crocker was 45 years old when he was charged with the sexual assault of a different minor in July 2019.

In late January, Missoula police received another report from Child and Family Services indicating Crocker had possibly assaulted two other girls, ages 8 and 9, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Missoula County District Court.

In an interview at First Step Resource Center, one girl said Crocker was at her parent’s house on a regular basis, and that she would often stay at his apartment overnight. According to court documents, she told authorities Crocker sexually abused them at his apartment, in his vehicle and “out in the woods.” They also said they sat in the car when Crocker took them to sex shops, where he bought items for later use.