Missoula man gets 6 years in prison for drive-by shooting

Seastrunk pleaded guilty in August to the criminal endangerment and drug distribution charges. In a sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 9, public defender Jeff Wilson sought a 10-year probationary sentence for Seastrunk, arguing he would be better rehabilitated in the community than in prison.

"(Seastrunk does not want to hurt people and he does not want to lead a life of crime," Wilson wrote. "He is young and capable of growth."

Further, Wilson argued Seastrunk had "acted impulsively when he happened to pass by the resident of another young man he had prior conflict with."

In her own sentencing memo, Deputy Missoula County Attorney Lacey Lincoln pushed back on the spontaneity of the shooting. Authorities had recovered a video from Seastrunk's Snapchat account in which he states, "I gotta lot of ammunition," and is seen wearing gloves and holding a firearm inside the moving vehicle. Lincoln requested Judge Marks sentence Seastrunk to 20 years in state prison, with 10 of those years to be served on probation.