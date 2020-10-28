Missoula man gets 6 years in prison for drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old was sentenced to six years in the Montana State Prison on Monday for a drive-by shooting in March which also drew police to the man's drug dealing activities.
Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks sentenced Marvin Phillippee Seastrunk to four years in prison with an additional two years for a weapons enhancement. Seastrunk was also sentenced to four years in prison for criminal possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; that sentence will run concurrently with the endangerment sentence.
Seastrunk and his co-defendant, Avyn Eder, were arrested after allegedly targeting a home on the 100 block of South 5th Street West on March 29; Eder was the alleged driver and Seastrunk the shooter whose gunshot pierced an occupied house where a women had been folding clothes inside, according to court documents. Investigators reported Seastrunk had "beef" with one of the residents of the home.
Missoula police found the vehicle witnesses described at a home on the 2100 block of Garfield Street, where they arrested Eder and Seastrunk. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle and another firearm in the house, along with ammunition, large amounts of cash and 34 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents.
Seastrunk pleaded guilty in August to the criminal endangerment and drug distribution charges. In a sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 9, public defender Jeff Wilson sought a 10-year probationary sentence for Seastrunk, arguing he would be better rehabilitated in the community than in prison.
"(Seastrunk does not want to hurt people and he does not want to lead a life of crime," Wilson wrote. "He is young and capable of growth."
Further, Wilson argued Seastrunk had "acted impulsively when he happened to pass by the resident of another young man he had prior conflict with."
In her own sentencing memo, Deputy Missoula County Attorney Lacey Lincoln pushed back on the spontaneity of the shooting. Authorities had recovered a video from Seastrunk's Snapchat account in which he states, "I gotta lot of ammunition," and is seen wearing gloves and holding a firearm inside the moving vehicle. Lincoln requested Judge Marks sentence Seastrunk to 20 years in state prison, with 10 of those years to be served on probation.
In 2018, Seastrunk had fled the Big Sky High School grounds from his youth probation officer, who went to the school that day because of a photo of Seastrunk with a large amount of money and a gun. Seastrunk fled the campus in his car, tossed away the gun as he drove and crashed into another vehicle on a dealership lot not far away.
Seastrunk reached out to the Missoulian after he was sentenced in that case to youth probation until he turns 21. "I know I might have done some crimes, I might have gotten into trouble, but I'm no criminal, I'm not thug, I'm no gangster," he said he wanted people to know.
The March shooting triggered a probation violation in his 2018 sentence. On Monday, Marks sentenced Seastrunk to 267 days in jail with credit for 267 days already served in jail, essentially tacking on no extra time to his six-year prison sentence for the probation violation.
Eder, the driver in the March drive-by shooting, was released from jail in August to attend in-person treatment at Glacier Hope Homes, a substance abuse treatment center in Columbia Falls. His case is suspended while he is in treatment.
