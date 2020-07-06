Missoula man held on $75K bond for allegedly stalking, threatening woman with a gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old man is being held on $75,000 bond for allegedly using a gun to threaten his ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him.

Charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday against Justin David Arney allege he was in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's workplace on July 4 when she was leaving for lunch. He had been calling her from blocked numbers and leaving her messages on social media asking to see her, according to charging documents.

The woman told Arney she would call the police if he did not leave her alone, to which Arney responded, "If you call the cops, I will kill you," the woman told authorities.

The woman left and returned after her lunch break to find Arney still in the parking lot in the same vehicle, according to court documents. When she was walking to her workplace, Arney allegedly drove by, threatened to kill her again and pointed a silver object at her.

Police found Arney at his mother's house on the 2300 block of South Third Street, although he took two hours to leave the home to be arrested, according to court documents. Officers found a silver handgun in the living room during a search of the home, court documents state.

Missoula County prosecutors charged Arney with assault with a weapon, intimidation and stalking a victim under protection of a restraining order, all felonies. He is also charged with partner-family member assault and violation of a no- contact order. If convicted, Arney could face a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

