Missoula man held on $100K in alleged City Council threat

In other parts of the video, prosecutors wrote Bryant is unclear to whom he is referring when he states “all you deserve to be eliminated.”

One of the videos posted to Youtube contains images from the City Council meeting in which Engen gaveled Bryant down in November. Additional videos posted by the account, believed to be run by Bryant, include tirades about killing “his enemies.”

When interviewed by the officer, Bryant reportedly said he made the video “to get a response.”

“While Mr. Bryant admitted to making the videos and posting them, he stated that the username Pick Your Battles was actually used by a former colleague and used to portray him in a negative light,” Missoula County prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

On Thursday, Bryant spoke several times, against his public defender's advice, and denied directing the video into the council's view.

"It was someone else who took my video and sent it to the council, under the guise of me threatening, and I never threatened anyone," he said.