Missoula man jailed again for public lewdness

Detectives who watched the videos identified the man as Tudahl, whose home is within 500 feet of the woman's home, according to charging documents. Tudahl's GPS monitor, installed while he was released pending trial, showed him in the area of the homes at the times in question, court records said.

Additionally, after he was released again, Tudahl was caught again allegedly peering into the woman's windows, this time on May 15, according to charging documents. In the May 15 video, Tudahl's right hand is in his pocket and appears to be moving back and forth. The woman has since filed a restraining order against Tudahl, in which she claims the camera captured Tudahl outside the window for a three-hour period.

The new affidavit also charges Tudahl with indecent exposure for an incident at Currents Aquatic Center, an indoor water park, in February. In that incident, a mother reported a man appeared to be masturbating outside the door of the room where she was changing her 8-month-old child into a swimsuit. Security footage reviewed by investigators at the swimming pool showed Tudahl, whose GPS tracker shows him at Currents during the incident, walking behind the family into the changing area and leaving a few minutes later, according to charging documents.