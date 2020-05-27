Missoula man jailed again for public lewdness

A Missoula man jailed last year after a woman said he was taking photographs near her bedroom window in the middle of the night was arrested again on Monday following more recent reports that included masturbating outside a woman's window in the middle of the night.
New charging documents filed earlier this month against Daniel Glen Tudahl allege one incident took place in the family changing room at a local public swimming facility in Missoula. Tudahl, 39, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Tudahl, 39, was facing three charges after his arrest in July 2019 for allegedly taking photos near the woman's bedroom and for calling his wife from jail, asking her to tell his probation officer he was only out for a drive and taking pictures of the moon. As of May 15, he now has eight charges filed against him, six of them felonies.
In January, a woman told law enforcement she had installed cameras around her home after recently noticing someone looking around her windows in the twilight hours. With footage from the new camera, the woman reported two incidents — first on Jan. 9 and again on Jan. 19 — of a man prowling around the neighborhood and looking into her or her neighbor's windows.
Detectives who watched the videos identified the man as Tudahl, whose home is within 500 feet of the woman's home, according to charging documents. Tudahl's GPS monitor, installed while he was released pending trial, showed him in the area of the homes at the times in question, court records said.
Additionally, after he was released again, Tudahl was caught again allegedly peering into the woman's windows, this time on May 15, according to charging documents. In the May 15 video, Tudahl's right hand is in his pocket and appears to be moving back and forth. The woman has since filed a restraining order against Tudahl, in which she claims the camera captured Tudahl outside the window for a three-hour period.
The new affidavit also charges Tudahl with indecent exposure for an incident at Currents Aquatic Center, an indoor water park, in February. In that incident, a mother reported a man appeared to be masturbating outside the door of the room where she was changing her 8-month-old child into a swimsuit. Security footage reviewed by investigators at the swimming pool showed Tudahl, whose GPS tracker shows him at Currents during the incident, walking behind the family into the changing area and leaving a few minutes later, according to charging documents.
In total, Tudahl now faces eight charges — four counts (three of them felonies) of surreptitious visual observation or recording in a residence, two felony counts of indecent exposure, one count of misdemeanor trespassing and one felony count of witness tampering. One count of the indecent exposure charges carries a possible 100-year prison sentence because the woman's daughter at the swimming pool was under 18.
Tudahl's criminal history dates back roughly 15 years when he was accused by two women of sexual assault, one in 2004 and another 2005. He was ultimately given a four-year deferred sentence in exchange for his no-contest plea to a lesser charge, and wasn't required to register as a sex offender. Before the deferred sentence expired, which would have erased the matter from his record, he was arrested for his third DUI charge in Bozeman in 2010.
During a hearing Thursday in Missoula County District Court, Tudahl entered not guilty pleas to all the new charges. His defense attorney, John Smith, told Judge Shane Vannatta he intends to file a motion severing some charges into separate cases. Judge Shane Vannatta vacated Tudahl's original trial date, which had been set for July, and set trial for August 17.
Tudahl remains jailed on $750,000 bond.
