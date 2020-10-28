 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at airplane
top story

Missoula man pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at airplane

{{featured_button_text}}
modern aircraft against a sunset
Stock photo

A 42-year-old Missoula man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer beam at an airplane as it approached a Great Falls airport. 

Brian John Loven pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Wednesday. The charge — aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft — carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to prosecutors, two pilots operating a flight on its descent into Great Falls reported on March 3 their plane had been blasted with a bright green laser that lit up the cockpit. The pilots told authorities the light appeared to come from the east side of town near Giant Springs State Park.

When Cascade County Sheriff's deputies made contact with Loven in that area, he said he was unaware it was a federal crime to point a laser at an airplane.  He said he just wanted to "test out the distance of the laser," according to court filings. 

Loven's sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 25, 2021.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Arctic blast can't stop tacos, or voters
News

Arctic blast can't stop tacos, or voters

“I’ve been hearing it on TV and on the radio from my cousin,” said Joe Sorrell as he pulled his white van up to the taco booth. “It’s been a lot louder this year. People are interested in the president’s race, mainly.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News