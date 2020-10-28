Missoula man pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at airplane

A 42-year-old Missoula man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer beam at an airplane as it approached a Great Falls airport.

Brian John Loven pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Wednesday. The charge — aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft — carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, two pilots operating a flight on its descent into Great Falls reported on March 3 their plane had been blasted with a bright green laser that lit up the cockpit. The pilots told authorities the light appeared to come from the east side of town near Giant Springs State Park.

When Cascade County Sheriff's deputies made contact with Loven in that area, he said he was unaware it was a federal crime to point a laser at an airplane. He said he just wanted to "test out the distance of the laser," according to court filings.

Loven's sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 25, 2021.

