Missoula man pleads guilty to frontage road crash that injured friend

A Missoula man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing a rollover crash that ejected his friend from the vehicle on the frontage road east of Missoula last summer.

Kody Allen Patrick Keenan, 22 when he was arrested last August, pleaded guilty to negligent vehicular assault, which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence, in Missoula County District Court.

Keenan answered questions from his attorney Paul Ryan during the hearing to lay the foundation for his guilty plea. Keenan said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. His friend was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover and survived, albeit with serious injuries, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash scene investigation showed Keenan's vehicle was out of control for more than 1,000 feet, during which the truck went off both sides of the road, striking several roadside objects and eventually leaving the road to the right, according to charging documents. The pickup then went down an embankment and continued for approximately 170 feet.