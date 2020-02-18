Missoula man pleads guilty to frontage road crash that injured friend

A Missoula man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing a rollover crash that ejected his friend from the vehicle on the frontage road east of Missoula last summer.
Kody Allen Patrick Keenan, 22 when he was arrested last August, pleaded guilty to negligent vehicular assault, which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence, in Missoula County District Court.
Keenan answered questions from his attorney Paul Ryan during the hearing to lay the foundation for his guilty plea. Keenan said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. His friend was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover and survived, albeit with serious injuries, he said.
The crash scene investigation showed Keenan's vehicle was out of control for more than 1,000 feet, during which the truck went off both sides of the road, striking several roadside objects and eventually leaving the road to the right, according to charging documents. The pickup then went down an embankment and continued for approximately 170 feet.
At some point during the crash, Keenan's vehicle rolled one complete revolution, ejecting the passenger, according to Montana Highway Patrol's report included in charging documents.
Prosecutors did not disclose their sentencing recommendation as part of the plea agreement at Tuesday's change of plea hearing, but moved to dismiss three additional charges as part of that deal.
Judge Jason Marks set Keenan's sentencing hearing for April 7 in Missoula County District Court.