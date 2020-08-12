Missoula man pleads not guilty to unlawful detainment of Black teen

A Missoula man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Missoula Municipal Court to the misdemeanor charges leveled against him last month by the city prosecutor's office for his alleged role in detaining a teenage Black protester in June.
Mark David Belden, who is white, has been charged with unlawful restraint and operating as a private security guard without a license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, according to his attorney, Milt Datsopoulos.
According to a criminal complaint provided last month by the city and signed by chief prosecuting attorney Keithi Worthington, Belden "was at the Black Lives Matter rally (on June 5) and observed a person riding around the rally on a bike whose identity was concealed, including their face and hands, by a long hooded sweatshirt, face covering and sun glasses. Defendant believed this to be suspicious, stopped the person and demanded the person identify themself, thereby restraining the person in a manner that substantially interfered with the person's liberty."
Datsopoulos on Wednesday disputed any notion that Belden's actions against the Black teen had any racial undertones, and said the accusation is upsetting to his client. Datsopoulos said Belden is a decorated combat veteran who served 21 years with soldiers of different races and was at one point married to a Black woman.
"The implication (that Belden is a racist) is very upsetting," Datsopoulos said.
In a July 24 press release, the City Attorney's Office said a joint probe into the incident with the Missoula County Attorney's Office did not turn up probable cause for a felony hate crime.
The brief detainment and arrest of the teen has sparked a sustained outrage in the Missoula community, as displayed at a Black Lives Matter rally that took place July 25, nearly two months after the incident. During the rally, protesters blanketed the downtown area, each individually playing — and therefore creating a singular, ambient sound — on speakers a KBGA radio interview with the teen, who described the encounter.
The teen, the armed individuals involved and Missoula police said that the armed individuals met the teen in the alley, asked for his identification, chased him when he refused and then took him to the ground near the Missoula County Courthouse. Officers then stepped in, handcuffed the teen, who they were told had a gun, and soon after turned him loose when they found he was not armed.
One person associated with the armed group told the Missoulian in June that the teen had been fully covered, and no one could tell his race until he was on the ground. Anna Smith said the teen had been intimidating some of the protesters, and they only sought to speak with him. The armed individuals would have "backed off," if he had, Smith said.
The city prosecutor's office charges that Belden unlawfully restrained the teen by stopping him and demanding his identification.
The Missoula protests that followed George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police in May brought home the conversation about racial dynamics in a city that bills itself as among the most progressive in the state but whose population is predominantly white. Armed individuals arrived at the courthouse days into the protests claiming to have been protecting the city from "Antifa," which never came. Still, after a few days, some of the organizers of the later courthouse protests said they welcomed the armed individuals as security after receiving threats online, they told the Missoulian. The union, however, was not universally received, as some argued the presence of firearms was nothing more than a brandishing of white supremacy meant to discourage participation of Black and Indigenous people, and people of color.
The teen, who spoke with the Missoulian on the condition of anonymity in June, said in light of Floyd's death and that of Ahmaud Arbery — who was chased down while jogging and fatally shot on Feb. 23 by two armed men in Georgia — he felt that the armed individuals were trying to "hunt me down" while he was attending the protest on June 5.
Belden's next hearing has been set for Oct. 5 in Missoula Municipal Court.
