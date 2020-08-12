Missoula man pleads not guilty to unlawful detainment of Black teen

The Missoula protests that followed George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police in May brought home the conversation about racial dynamics in a city that bills itself as among the most progressive in the state but whose population is predominantly white. Armed individuals arrived at the courthouse days into the protests claiming to have been protecting the city from "Antifa," which never came. Still, after a few days, some of the organizers of the later courthouse protests said they welcomed the armed individuals as security after receiving threats online, they told the Missoulian. The union, however, was not universally received, as some argued the presence of firearms was nothing more than a brandishing of white supremacy meant to discourage participation of Black and Indigenous people, and people of color.