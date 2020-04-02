Missoula man sentenced for drug distribution

A 43-year-old Missoula man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 16 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine and heroin distribution, a role he filled after his son went to prison for dealing drugs nearly two years ago.
In December, a jury convicted Allan Roy Goodman of eight charges — three drug distribution charges involving meth or heroin, two firearm-related charges and one for retaliating against a witness.
Goodman was indicted in October 2019. Five months earlier, investigators with the federal Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Northwest Drug Task Force began gathering information from confidential informants. Those sources indicated Goodman had become a heroin supplier in Missoula, replacing his son, Stephen Goodman, who had been sentenced to federal prison for the same operation, according to court filings.
Other confidential informants told investigators Goodman was selling methamphetamine in the Missoula area, as well, typically transporting the drugs from Washington state to Montana, according to court records. Agents spoke with several informants, and conducted surveillance as one purchased heroin and meth from Goodman's garage on Mullan Road, court records state. Informants told investigators Goodman had several guns on the property during drug transactions.
In September, law enforcement executed search warrants at Goodman's Mullan Road garage, as well as an apartment on Tina Avenue, where Goodman was taken into custody.
In December, a few weeks before trial, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tara Elliott indicted Goodman on a new charge, retaliating against an informant, alleging Goodman had assaulted another inmate while at the Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby for talking with law enforcement about Goodman's drug operation.
U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on Thursday sentenced Goodman to 195 months in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. According to court filings, Goodman plans to file an appeal. His attorney, Timothy Bechtold, meanwhile was granted a motion to withdraw as Goodman's defense counsel.
Roughly two years before a jury found Goodman guilty on the drug conspiracy and distribution charges, his son was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for distribution of meth and heroin. Stephen Goodman had been arrested after a traffic stop and afterwards admitting to selling drugs the past six months, as well as stealing and selling guns. Stephen Goodman pleaded guilty to one count of distribution.
