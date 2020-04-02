Missoula man sentenced for drug distribution

In September, law enforcement executed search warrants at Goodman's Mullan Road garage, as well as an apartment on Tina Avenue, where Goodman was taken into custody.

In December, a few weeks before trial, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tara Elliott indicted Goodman on a new charge, retaliating against an informant, alleging Goodman had assaulted another inmate while at the Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby for talking with law enforcement about Goodman's drug operation.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on Thursday sentenced Goodman to 195 months in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. According to court filings, Goodman plans to file an appeal. His attorney, Timothy Bechtold, meanwhile was granted a motion to withdraw as Goodman's defense counsel.

Roughly two years before a jury found Goodman guilty on the drug conspiracy and distribution charges, his son was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for distribution of meth and heroin. Stephen Goodman had been arrested after a traffic stop and afterwards admitting to selling drugs the past six months, as well as stealing and selling guns. Stephen Goodman pleaded guilty to one count of distribution.

