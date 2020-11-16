Missoula man's prison sentence closes book on 2005 sex assault case

Fifteen years is a long time for Daniel Glen Tudahl to avert prison for sexual assault, considering the number of times he had landed in court again and again on new charges that led to probationary sentences.

But in 15 years, the woman who first reported him for assault said she has built new strength on a concrete slab mixed with pain and triumph.

"After 15 years, to finally see that he's going to prison is such a huge closure for me," the woman, who the Missoulian is not naming because she is a victim of sexual assault, said after Monday's hearing.

"Who I am now versus the day that it happened is a totally different person," the woman added. "What I went through has made me realize that I have strength I never knew existed in speaking the truth and standing up for myself and any other woman out there who hasn't been able to."

Tudahl, 39 when he was most recently arrested in May, was sentenced to eight years in the Montana State Prison on Monday, to be followed by 20 years of probation. The sentence Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta handed down Monday also means Tudahl can't meet with the parole board until he has completed Phase One of sex offender treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}