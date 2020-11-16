Missoula man's prison sentence closes book on 2005 sex assault case

Fifteen years is a long time for Daniel Glen Tudahl to avert prison for sexual assault, considering the number of times he had landed in court again and again on new charges that led to probationary sentences.
But in 15 years, the woman who first reported him for assault said she has built new strength on a concrete slab mixed with pain and triumph.
"After 15 years, to finally see that he's going to prison is such a huge closure for me," the woman, who the Missoulian is not naming because she is a victim of sexual assault, said after Monday's hearing.
"Who I am now versus the day that it happened is a totally different person," the woman added. "What I went through has made me realize that I have strength I never knew existed in speaking the truth and standing up for myself and any other woman out there who hasn't been able to."
Tudahl, 39 when he was most recently arrested in May, was sentenced to eight years in the Montana State Prison on Monday, to be followed by 20 years of probation. The sentence Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta handed down Monday also means Tudahl can't meet with the parole board until he has completed Phase One of sex offender treatment.
Support Local Journalism
The eight years in prison had previously been a suspended sentence from the 2005 sexual assault case and would have played out entirely on probation, until he was arrested on new charges in July 2019 for standing in a woman's backyard in the middle of the night and taking pictures of her bedroom about 10 feet away from the window, according to charging documents. In that case, he was also charged with witness tampering for calling his wife from jail to arrange a story for her to tell law enforcement. He was arrested again in May 2020 after allegedly masturbating outside another woman's window and also in the changing room at a local public swimming facility in Missoula.
Fifteen years ago, Tudahl was arrested for sexual intercourse without consent when the woman said he had raped her after she passed out at a party in the Blue Mountain area. At the time, prosecutors said Tudahl had already been convicted of indecent exposure and for two incidents of being a "peeping Tom," the Missoulian reported in 2005. Another woman came forward after Tudahl's arrest, alleging he had assaulted her under similar circumstances in 2004.
Twice Tudahl went to trial on the 2005 case, and after both trials the jury was hung on an 8-4 split. A unanimous verdict is required in criminal trials. Ultimately, Tudahl signed an agreement with prosecutors in 2009 to plead no contest to a lesser offense of sexual assault; the plea agreement folded both the 2005 and 2004 cases into a single charge, and stipulated that the 2004 case would never go before a jury. In 2010, Tudahl got a DUI in Bozeman that prompted a judge to switch his sentence from a deferred one, in which the charge would have been cleared from his record had he stayed out of trouble, to a suspended sentence. That suspended sentence was revoked at Monday's hearing and switched to a prison sentence.
"I am no amateur in a courtroom like this," the woman said in the opening of her victim impact statement to the court on Monday. "… I am now a connoisseur of courtrooms, I am a slave to the word 'victim,' and I must allow my body and my choices to be on display over and over again because he raped me."
In August, Tudahl signed a new plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to five of the new charges filed since July 2019: criminal trespassing, tampering with a witness and three counts of surreptitious visual observation. Three charges, surreptitious visual observation and two counts of indecent exposure, were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Because the charges in the 2019 case are not sexual offenses, Tudahl does not have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, although he will have to complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated. The woman said Monday she considered this a "sore spot," but added that the prison time successfully turns a page in her life. But that doesn't mean she will disregard the strong foundation she had to build in the meantime.
"I would go through it all again just to stand up for every other woman who couldn't," she said. "All the hurt and pain and roller coasters of the name calling from different sides and all the things that victims go through, I would do it all over again."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.