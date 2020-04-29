Missoula man's quarantine protest case may test constitutional waters, attorney says

As of Wednesday, Missoula's health department has received 216 complaints related to people or businesses not following directives issued to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Therriault said. Some include people not keeping their distance along Missoula's nearby trail systems; others, like Bancal, relate to violating the governor's directive for people to self-quarantine if they've traveled out of state. The health department then reaches out to the subjects of those complaints, Therriault said, to try to educate them on health concerns and the directives.

"It is up to people to agree to comply with the directives and orders to keep our community safe," Therriault said. "There's a huge personal responsibility. What we can do is reach out and tell people here’s the responsibility and here’s why."

Rhoades, who will represent Bancal in his criminal case, said Wednesday the right to travel has been held up in court as a highly protected freedom, along with freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Disrupting that right, Rhoades said, requires the government to prove the issue is essentially a matter of life and death, a threshold that he argues Montana cannot muster.

"Maybe they have one in New York City or other places around the world, but Montana is not a hot zone, under any definition," Rhoades said.