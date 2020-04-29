Missoula man's quarantine protest case may test constitutional waters, attorney says

A Missoula man who protested instruction to self-quarantine by allegedly harassing the local health department earlier this month may find himself at the center of a broader legal question: Where does one’s right to move freely stand when public health is in jeopardy?
Last week, Missoula County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge, obstructing a local health officer, against Justin Bancal, after the Missoula City-County Health Department alleged Bancal had called repeatedly throughout the day on April 10 in an effort to tie up their phone lines. He did so, prosecutors said in court documents, because health department officials had been in contact with him about complying with Gov. Steve Bullock's directive for people to self-quarantine in certain situations, and Bancal had sought to protest the instruction.
"I have to say, that situation was absolutely unique," said Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health at the local health department. Therriault said few, if any, Missoula residents have pushed back on the self-quarantine directive with such ferocity since the pandemic began.
Therriault said the health department is educating people — not sending law enforcement to people's homes to enforce a directive. But lawyer Quentin Rhoades, representing Bancal, questions whether the state can mandate people quarantine in the first place — restricting their right to move freely — if it can't even prove they are infected or show an emergency exists.
As of Wednesday, Missoula's health department has received 216 complaints related to people or businesses not following directives issued to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Therriault said. Some include people not keeping their distance along Missoula's nearby trail systems; others, like Bancal, relate to violating the governor's directive for people to self-quarantine if they've traveled out of state. The health department then reaches out to the subjects of those complaints, Therriault said, to try to educate them on health concerns and the directives.
"It is up to people to agree to comply with the directives and orders to keep our community safe," Therriault said. "There's a huge personal responsibility. What we can do is reach out and tell people here’s the responsibility and here’s why."
Rhoades, who will represent Bancal in his criminal case, said Wednesday the right to travel has been held up in court as a highly protected freedom, along with freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Disrupting that right, Rhoades said, requires the government to prove the issue is essentially a matter of life and death, a threshold that he argues Montana cannot muster.
"Maybe they have one in New York City or other places around the world, but Montana is not a hot zone, under any definition," Rhoades said.
On Wednesday, Montana suffered its 16th COVID-19-related death, the second in Yellowstone County. State officials also announced no new cases were added to the state's total 451 on Wednesday, and 386 people had recovered, up 30 from Tuesday. Approximately 15,000 tests have been processed between state facilities and private labs. Meanwhile, in New York City, Johns Hopkins University reported the death toll passed 17,000 on Tuesday.
Rhoades said whether or not Bancal harassed the Missoula City-County Health Department will likely be borne out in court through phone records from both parties. His challenge is aimed at the governor's directive on out-of-state travel, the situation that set the table for Bancal's alleged criminal conduct.
"You can’t imprison someone without giving them due process, and due process is testing," Rhoades said. "If you have a situation where 451 of 1.1 million people have tested positive when you’ve given 15,000 tests, you don't have a situation where you put healthy people in quarantine. And you can’t assume someone from out of state has the disease."
Rhoades declined to say where Bancal traveled before his encounter with the local health department. Bancal has not yet appeared in court on the charge, nor has he entered a plea.
Therriault said the department is not tracking or closely monitoring people whom they've contacted about self-quarantining due to out-of-state travel, like in Bancal's case. There are tools in place for checking and shutting down non-essential businesses in violation of the governor's directive, and tracking those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is a critical function of the health department's current role during the pandemic.
In Bancal's case, Therriault said the department responded to a complaint alleging he was not self-quarantining after traveling. The department made one call, and then followed up with another, Therriault said, after finding out he worked for a food delivery service. As of Friday, Missoula County had totaled 39 positive coronavirus cases, two of them still active.
"Really, it's about our whole community and somebody else's grandparent, or your grandparent," Therriault said. "There’s a lot of individual freedom out there, and that's necessary and a very good thing, and with that comes individual responsibility to do the right thing for the community."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.