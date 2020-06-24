Missoula MHP captain retires after 20 years

The case against the alleged gunman is still ongoing, and Palmer's name is still front of mind when people speak of violence against law enforcement in Montana. Kitchin acknowledges that the shooting resonated with many people, but said the despair from the shooting is still fresh for the district; 27 of the 31 troopers assigned to the Missoula district then are still based here today. He said families of Mason Moore, the Broadwater County sheriff's deputy shot and killed in 2017, and Dave DeLaittre, a trooper who was shot in killed near Three Forks in 2010, still feel that anguish.

"We were all part of it," Kitchin said.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox on Wednesday issued a statement to the Missoulian on Kitchin's upcoming retirement:

“In the days and weeks after Trooper Wade Palmer was shot, Jim was at his side and went days without sleep. He stood watch outside of the hospital room in Salt Lake City and made sure Wade’s wife and children were taken care of. It has been a blessing to know Jim and a privilege to work with him.”