Missoula Municipal Court halts alcohol monitoring amid pandemic

A Missoula Municipal Court judge on Monday ordered all defendants be temporarily released from alcohol monitoring to prevent people from bunching together at monitoring sites during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Judge Kathleen Jenks said Tuesday the order falls in line with Gov. Steve Bullock's directive to stay at home, issued late last week, as well as earlier instructions to maintain a six-foot distance from one another to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We’re telling people to stay home," Jenks said. "It seems contradictory to tell them that, except for two times a day to come into a tight space with people and get tested."
Defendants will also be spared the cost of alcohol monitoring programs, Jenks said. Twice-daily alcohol monitoring tests can costs $6 a day, or $180 a month.
It's unclear how many people the order affects; an outreach coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department's Substance Abuse Prevention (SAP) program did not return a call seeking the information late Tuesday, and a main office phone number for the program could not be located.
As of Tuesday, defendants charged in Missoula County Justice Court were still being ordered to undergo alcohol monitoring at the SAP program as a condition of release from jail ahead of trial.
Beyond the order, Jenks said it had become impossible to enforce alcohol compliance because of recent directives from the Montana Supreme Court to suspend arrests for such violations in the spirit of limiting jail intake, another effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Jenks' order did not include an expiration date.
"I just don't think it's realistic to set deadlines at this point," she said.
Missoula Municipal Court has seen its own changes in recent weeks, not unlike Missoula County Justice Court. City Attorney Jim Nugent said Tuesday prosecutors are on standby near a telephone throughout the day. Attorneys and defendants are appearing in court by telephone and fine payments can be made online. Municipal Court has also offered people a two-month extension on those fine payments due to COVID-19 and its shuttering effect on employers across the state.
To set an appearance by phone or for additional information about changes to Municipal Court, call 405-552-6180.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.