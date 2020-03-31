Missoula Municipal Court halts alcohol monitoring amid pandemic

A Missoula Municipal Court judge on Monday ordered all defendants be temporarily released from alcohol monitoring to prevent people from bunching together at monitoring sites during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Judge Kathleen Jenks said Tuesday the order falls in line with Gov. Steve Bullock's directive to stay at home, issued late last week, as well as earlier instructions to maintain a six-foot distance from one another to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We’re telling people to stay home," Jenks said. "It seems contradictory to tell them that, except for two times a day to come into a tight space with people and get tested."

Defendants will also be spared the cost of alcohol monitoring programs, Jenks said. Twice-daily alcohol monitoring tests can costs $6 a day, or $180 a month.

It's unclear how many people the order affects; an outreach coordinator for the Missoula City-County Health Department's Substance Abuse Prevention (SAP) program did not return a call seeking the information late Tuesday, and a main office phone number for the program could not be located.

As of Tuesday, defendants charged in Missoula County Justice Court were still being ordered to undergo alcohol monitoring at the SAP program as a condition of release from jail ahead of trial.