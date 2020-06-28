Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

Police

Report in the week: 06/25/2020

Burglaries

1700 block of Hilda Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

200 block of E. Kent St: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of Harve Ave: Unlawful entry to out-buildings

Theft from Vehicles

3500 block of American Way: Tools taken from trailer.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Trail St: Documents taken from vehicle.

700 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3500 block of W. Broadway: Parts taken from vehicle.

1400 block of S. 4th St. W: License plates taken from vehicle.

4800 block of Grant Creek Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Tool Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.

600 block of S. 1st. St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1900 block of Idaho St: Batteries taken.

Missoula Area: Firearm taken from vehicle.

200 block of S. 2nd St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Music instrument taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of N. 5th St. W: Graffiti.

3100 block of Bancroft St: Baseball fields vandalized.

700 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.

4200 block of Reserve St: School bus vandalized.

1600 block of Shindig Dr: Vehicle vandalized.

4200 block of Diagon Ln: Back door damaged.

700 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.

300 block of E. Front St: Graffiti.

2000 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.

1100 block of Harrison St: Graffiti.

1200 block of 34th St: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Broken window.

3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Vehicle taken.

1500 block of Washburn St: Tire slashed.

1200 block of Kennett Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of E. Alder St: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at Department

3700 block of Stephens Ave: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of Sherwood St: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of W. Railroad: Misc. items taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1500 block of Toole Ave: Wallet taken.

100 block of Woodford: Cell phone taken.

500 block of W. Alder St: Vehicle taken.

Missoula Area: Money/jewelry taken.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Trailer taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Wristwatch taken.

Kim Williams Trail: Cell phone taken.

3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3100 block of Washburn St: Portable speaker/battery charger taken.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from discount clothing store.

100 block of E. Addison St: Cash taken.

Russell St/W. Railroad: Vehicle taken.

1300 block of South Ave. W: Cell phone taken.

3300 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

2800 block of Stockyard Rd: Tool Box taken.

500 block of N. 3rd St. W: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of Helen Ave: Bicycle taken.

300 block of Kiwanis St: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

900 block of Defoe St: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of Ernest Ave: Cell phone taken.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.

300 block of Kiwanis St: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Backpack taken.

1000 block of Burlington Ave: Bicycle taken.

3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Credit card taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Cell phone taken.

