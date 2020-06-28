Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

Report in the week: 06/25/2020
Burglaries
1700 block of Hilda Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.
200 block of E. Kent St: Unlawful entry to garage.
1800 block of Harve Ave: Unlawful entry to out-buildings
Theft from Vehicles
3500 block of American Way: Tools taken from trailer.
3700 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Trail St: Documents taken from vehicle.
700 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3500 block of W. Broadway: Parts taken from vehicle.
1400 block of S. 4th St. W: License plates taken from vehicle.
4800 block of Grant Creek Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Tool Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.
600 block of S. 1st. St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1900 block of Idaho St: Batteries taken.
Missoula Area: Firearm taken from vehicle.
200 block of S. 2nd St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Music instrument taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
400 block of N. 5th St. W: Graffiti.
3100 block of Bancroft St: Baseball fields vandalized.
700 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.
4200 block of Reserve St: School bus vandalized.
1600 block of Shindig Dr: Vehicle vandalized.
4200 block of Diagon Ln: Back door damaged.
700 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.
300 block of E. Front St: Graffiti.
2000 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.
1100 block of Harrison St: Graffiti.
1200 block of 34th St: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Broken window.
3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Vehicle taken.
1500 block of Washburn St: Tire slashed.
1200 block of Kennett Ave: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of E. Alder St: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at Department
3700 block of Stephens Ave: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of Sherwood St: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of W. Railroad: Misc. items taken.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1500 block of Toole Ave: Wallet taken.
100 block of Woodford: Cell phone taken.
500 block of W. Alder St: Vehicle taken.
Missoula Area: Money/jewelry taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Trailer taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Wristwatch taken.
Kim Williams Trail: Cell phone taken.
3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3100 block of Washburn St: Portable speaker/battery charger taken.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from discount clothing store.
100 block of E. Addison St: Cash taken.
Russell St/W. Railroad: Vehicle taken.
1300 block of South Ave. W: Cell phone taken.
3300 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
2800 block of Stockyard Rd: Tool Box taken.
500 block of N. 3rd St. W: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of Helen Ave: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Kiwanis St: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
900 block of Defoe St: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of Ernest Ave: Cell phone taken.
4000 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Kiwanis St: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Backpack taken.
1000 block of Burlington Ave: Bicycle taken.
3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Credit card taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Cell phone taken.
