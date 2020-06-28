Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Report in the week: 06/25/2020

Burglaries

1700 block of Hilda Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

200 block of E. Kent St: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of Harve Ave: Unlawful entry to out-buildings

Theft from Vehicles

3500 block of American Way: Tools taken from trailer.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Trail St: Documents taken from vehicle.

700 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3500 block of W. Broadway: Parts taken from vehicle.

1400 block of S. 4th St. W: License plates taken from vehicle.

4800 block of Grant Creek Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Tool Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.

600 block of S. 1st. St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Firearm taken from vehicle.