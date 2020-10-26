Missoula police: DNA evidence closes 1974 cold case

Shortly after the girl was reported missing on the evening of Feb. 5, a Tuesday, police had gathered that McGuinness was likely abducted near the now-former Whittier School on Missoula's Northside as she was walking home. An investigation launched into the night and through that Wednesday, although mass canvassing proved fruitless and a trace of blood found near the railroad tracks was determined to be that of an animal. A heavy blanket of snowfall the day after McGuinness' disappearance further hampered the search effort.

A Feb. 7, 1974, Missoulian article began: "No concrete clues in the disappearance of 5-year-old Siobhan McGuinness were uncovered Wednesday despite an intensive search by Missoula lawmen with the aid of a bloodhound and about 130 volunteers."

McGuinness was found later that day in a culvert near the Turah exit on Interstate 90. She had been killed and left there until dogs had pulled the frozen body from the culvert, according to reports at the time.

Law enforcement set out a new search, this time for a green Cadillac with New York state license plates, the Missoulian reported then. The Missoula police and sheriff's offices then proceeded with a joint investigation. An autopsy revealed McGuinness had been sexually assaulted and stabbed twice in the chest.

