Missoula police: downtown lockdown mostly lifted

The information about the officer being targeted originally came in a University of Montana police text alert warning people away from downtown at about 10:30 a.m.

The alert issued by UMPD said details on the suspect were not available. A heavy law enforcement presence, and an armored police vehicle, were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. police began stringing the trees near the bus station with police tape as officers stood on area street corners.

Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos said he and other council members were alerted to the shooting by an email from Mayor John Engen on Wednesday morning.

"We'll catch the coward that did this to one of our officers," Ramos said. "This is not acceptable in Missoula. The mayor and sheriff are doing a great job. If you mess with an officer you mess with the whole city of Missoula."

The officer was not injured, Ramos said.

The UM police alert said no details on the suspect were available. It said a five-block radius around the courthouse was closed.

At around 12:30 p.m., Missoula County announced a partial lifting of the lockdown that applied only to the Health Department, Partnership Health Center and the Missoula Public Library.