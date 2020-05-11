Missoula Police Memorial Ceremony canceled

The memorial is typically held at Missoula's Memorial Rose Garden on the Thursday of National Police Week, a federally recognized observance of peace officers killed or wounded in the line of duty. Current social distancing guidelines, however, have hampered such gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"It is with heavy hearts we inform you that the Missoula 2020 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19," the Missoula Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning. The post includes a gallery of photos from past ceremonies, as well as photos of the memorial at the Rose Garden bearing the names of the 11 Missoula-area law enforcement officers who have died or been wounded in the line of duty. They are: Bob Heinle, 2010; Allen Kimery, 1984; Stephen LePiane, 1982; Donald Gregory, 1976; Roy Thompson, 1958; Lloyd Stringer, 1951; Lyle Ward, 1934; Paul Read, 1933; Alexander Ross, 1931; Edmund Trudeau, 1904 and James Thompson, 1878.