Missoula police: Neighbor opens fire with BB gun over property dispute

A 72-year-old Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to gunning down his neighbor's son with a "high-powered" pellet gun over an apparent 10-year-old property line dispute.

William H. Clarke faces one count of felony assault with a weapon, which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence, for the encounter in Missoula's upper-Rattlesnake neighborhood in late March. According to charging documents, the man on the other side of the fence still had a metal pellet in his head when he was X-rayed two days later.

Police responded on March 28 to the area of the 1300-block of Lincoln Hills Drive, where a man called 911 about being shot with an air rifle. The man said he was working on his parents' fence on the property when the neighbor, later identified as Clarke, came out of his house and began hollering about trespassing. The man said his parents' fence is clearly on his parents' property, which is marked by a large rock wall that makes the property line obvious.

Clarke was armed with a black air rifle, the man told officers, and he had been walking away when the first pellet struck him in the shoulder. The second shot hit him in the back of the head and a third struck his buttocks. Officers noted the pellets had pierced the man's Carhartt overalls, sweatshirt and T-shirt, according to court documents.

Clarke, according to charging documents, told police he had been in a dispute of the property line for 10 years, and he believed the man was pounding in fence posts on the Clarke property. He also told officers "he knew it was wrong to shoot at the male but felt he had no other option," according to court records.

