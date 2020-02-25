Missoula police: No conclusive evidence patrol car was shot; response appropriate

No bullet has been found in the Missoula Police patrol car believed to have been shot downtown earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials.
Interim Police Chief Mike Colyer told reporters at a press conference early Tuesday that despite witnesses explicitly describing hearing a gunshot at the time an occupied patrol car's back window burst, no evidence points definitively to a shooting. The incident led to an hours-long lockdown across eight downtown blocks, including government buildings, businesses, residences and Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
With no projectile found in the car, officials are open to the idea that the window was defective, Colyer said. Auto glass experts told investigators such breaks can happen; Colyer said an acquaintance had a similar experience just a week ago.
"There's no definitive answer," Colyer said. "The other thing is we X-rayed that car twice looking for bullet fragments and did not locate any fragments in the back seat of that car."
Colyer said he believed the response to the report was "without a doubt" appropriate, considering law enforcement was acting on information of a possible active shooter in an area that contains government buildings, a bus station and several businesses.
"If no suspect is located, what's the downside? There were some people inconvenienced, I understand that. There are some people who don't appreciate the optics of that, I understand that," Colyer said. "Conversely, the downside of not activating a team if there's a person in an advantage with a firearm, you just run the risk of having a tragedy there. I erred on the side of public safety."
The response was informed by the officer's report, believing he had heard a gunshot when the back window broke inward, as well as two people in a car across the street who were immediately interviewed as the lockdown got underway, Colyer said. Coincidentally, one of those witnesses claimed to know the sound of a gunshot from an experience of being shot at, Colyer said.
"(The officer) told me that he was just shocked when he looked up and didn't identify a threat," Colyer said. "He was convinced that somebody would be there with a firearm in front of him."
Colyer said the possibility of an active shooter situation unfolding led to his decision to lock down government buildings and deploy the SWAT team in an armored car, and sharpshooters to the rooftops.
"We didn't know where that suspect was, we didn't know what the person was armed with or what type of skill (and) training they had. So to me, as far as assessing the public safety threat, it seemed to be extraordinarily high," Colyer said.
After searching the vehicle the next day, investigators spoke with experts with the Montana State Crime Lab, who said it was unlikely a bullet ricocheted off the back window. They also spoke with experts in the auto industry, who described such breaks happening due to a manufacturer's defect. Colyer said the windows on the patrol vehicles are standard issue.
"At the end of the day we have corroboration from both theories," Colyer said. "We have corroboration to what we initially believed, that someone shot at our car that day. And we have corroboration to the fact that it could be a manufacturer's defect with that glass."
The officer's name was not released Tuesday. Colyer said while the investigation remains active, the officer has not been ruled out as a possible victim of a crime.