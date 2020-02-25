Missoula police: No conclusive evidence patrol car was shot; response appropriate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The response was informed by the officer's report, believing he had heard a gunshot when the back window broke inward, as well as two people in a car across the street who were immediately interviewed as the lockdown got underway, Colyer said. Coincidentally, one of those witnesses claimed to know the sound of a gunshot from an experience of being shot at, Colyer said.

"(The officer) told me that he was just shocked when he looked up and didn't identify a threat," Colyer said. "He was convinced that somebody would be there with a firearm in front of him."

Colyer said the possibility of an active shooter situation unfolding led to his decision to lock down government buildings and deploy the SWAT team in an armored car, and sharpshooters to the rooftops.

"We didn't know where that suspect was, we didn't know what the person was armed with or what type of skill (and) training they had. So to me, as far as assessing the public safety threat, it seemed to be extraordinarily high," Colyer said.