Missoula Police: Officer's car shot, no suspect in custody

John Haines, staying at the Uptown Motel where the SWAT team focused much of its attention Wednesday morning, said he was told to stay inside. Haines, who was ale to see the snipers on the courthouse rooftop, said he was not afraid during the ordeal.

“It’s just part of what has to happen,” Haines said.

Down the block, Erin Keffeler, a manager at Bagels on Broadway, said the shop saw plenty of business directly connected to the action outside.

“People are drawn to commotion,” Keffeler said. “We had some people in here from the residential places that couldn’t get back into their places.”

Throughout the day, Keffeler received phone calls from 911 keeping the business updated on the situation, she said. While acknowledging the “serious” response by law enforcement, Keffeler said it was “a little concerning” no suspect had been apprehended.

Investigators immediately sealed up the patrol vehicle involved and will soon conduct a search of the car, Welsh said. At the time of the press conference, Welsh said a bullet or projectile that fractured the patrol car’s window had not been found. Still, police had gathered enough information to believe it was gunfire that set off Wednesday morning’s events.