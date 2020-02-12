Missoula police: Shot took out rear window of occupied police car

Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos said he and other council members were alerted to the shooting by an email from Mayor John Engen Wednesday morning.

"We'll catch the coward that did this to one of our officers," Ramos said. "This is not acceptable in Missoula. The mayor and sheriff are doing a great job. If you mess with an officer you mess with the whole city of Missoula."

The officer was not injured, Ramos said.

The UM police alert said no details on the suspect were available. It said a five-block radius around the courthouse was closed.

At around 12:30 p.m., Missoula County announced a partial lifting of the lockdown that applied only to the Health Department, Partnership Health Center and the Missoula Public Library.

"Lockdown remains in place for Courthouse and adjacent buildings, including the Administration Building, RVS and Youth Court facilities," said the Facebook post. RVS is Relationship Violence Services.

The public was advised to avoid the area around Pine, Ryman and Woody streets, according to an email from City of Missoula spokeswoman Ginny Merriam.